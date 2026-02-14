The Best Game Day Cheesy Crab Dip Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many people, game day food is just as important as the big game itself. Gathering around a few bowls of chips and store-bought dip just won't cut it in our playbook. If you are craving a vibrant, layered, satisfying dish that is almost a meal in itself, we have you covered. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us the best game day cheesy crab dip, which is so rich, cheesy, and savory that it is hard to resist. Charred corn and roasted poblano peppers add a touch of fresh sweetness and mild smoky heat to a rich combination of fresh crab meat, crispy bacon, pepper jack, smoked cheddar, and a creamy sauce of mayo and sour cream. This dip is perfect with your favorite dippers, such as tortilla chips, fresh veggies, or toast points, and is hearty enough to satisfy a crowd. It is also prepared in a cast iron skillet that takes you from stove top to oven to table in under an hour, so you can host without breaking a sweat.

What Kinnaird loves about this dip is that it is comforting and crowd-pleasing enough for game day, yet still sophisticated enough for a holiday or romantic gathering. With so many different layers of flavor and texture and endless options for dipping, you will find yourself making this dip again and again.