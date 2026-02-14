The Best Game Day Cheesy Crab Dip Recipe
For many people, game day food is just as important as the big game itself. Gathering around a few bowls of chips and store-bought dip just won't cut it in our playbook. If you are craving a vibrant, layered, satisfying dish that is almost a meal in itself, we have you covered. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us the best game day cheesy crab dip, which is so rich, cheesy, and savory that it is hard to resist. Charred corn and roasted poblano peppers add a touch of fresh sweetness and mild smoky heat to a rich combination of fresh crab meat, crispy bacon, pepper jack, smoked cheddar, and a creamy sauce of mayo and sour cream. This dip is perfect with your favorite dippers, such as tortilla chips, fresh veggies, or toast points, and is hearty enough to satisfy a crowd. It is also prepared in a cast iron skillet that takes you from stove top to oven to table in under an hour, so you can host without breaking a sweat.
What Kinnaird loves about this dip is that it is comforting and crowd-pleasing enough for game day, yet still sophisticated enough for a holiday or romantic gathering. With so many different layers of flavor and texture and endless options for dipping, you will find yourself making this dip again and again.
Gather the best game day cheesy crab dip ingredients
This recipe starts with roasting frozen corn kernels and poblano peppers in a bit of olive oil. While these items are in the oven, you will crisp up some thick-cut smoked bacon and reserve some of the rendered grease for sauteing sliced scallions and chopped garlic. Smoked paprika and Old Bay seasoning are used to give this recipe a rich, smoky depth of flavor. For the crab, you will want fresh lump or claw crab meat for the best flavor. Full-fat sour cream and Kewpie mayo give the dip an extra-silky texture, and a combination of pepper jack and smoked cheddar melts into the dip and helps bind it together. Fresh lime juice and Italian parsley add a brightness to balance out all the rich flavors.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Prepare 2 baking sheets
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 3: Prep the corn
Spread the corn in an even layer on one baking sheet and drizzle it with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
Step 4: Rub the poblanos with oil
Rub the poblanos with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and place them on the other baking sheet.
Step 5: Roast the corn and peppers
Roast the corn and poblanos for about 20 minutes until the corn is charred and the poblano skins are blistered.
Step 6: Steam the poblanos
Remove both trays from the oven, then place the poblanos in a heat-proof bowl and cover the top tightly with plastic wrap to seal and steam the peppers for about 15 minutes.
Step 7: Peel and seed the peppers
Once the peppers are cool, peel off the loose skin and remove the stems and seeds.
Step 8: Chop the peppers
Chop the peppers into small pieces. Set aside with the corn.
Step 9: Heat a cast iron skillet
Heat a 10-inch cast iron skillet or other oven-safe skillet over medium heat.
Step 10: Cook the bacon
Add the bacon and cook on both sides until crisp.
Step 11: Drain the bacon
Drain the bacon on paper towels.
Step 12: Chop the bacon
Chop the bacon and set aside.
Step 13: Remove bacon fat from the pan
Remove all but 2 tablespoons of bacon fat from the skillet.
Step 14: Add the garlic and scallions to the pan
Turn the heat to medium and add the garlic and scallions.
Step 15: Cook and stir
Cook and stir until softened (about 1 minute).
Step 16: Add the seasonings, corn, and peppers
Stir in the Old Bay, ½ teaspoon smoked paprika, roasted corn, and peppers. Cook and stir until heated through.
Step 17: Add crab, sour cream, mayo, and cheese
Turn the heat to low and add the crab, sour cream, mayo, ¾ cup of each cheese, and reserved chopped bacon.
Step 18: Add the lime juice
Stir until melted, then add the lime juice.
Step 19: Add the remaining cheese and smoked paprika
Sprinkle the remaining cheese and smoked paprika over top.
Step 20: Preheat a broiler
Preheat a broiler.
Step 21: Broil the dip
Broil the dip until golden brown and bubbly.
Step 22: Sprinkle on the parsley
Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the Italian parsley.
Step 23: Serve the dip warm with the dippers
Serve hot with the tortilla chips and veggies for dipping.
What can I serve with crab dip for a game-day spread?
Ingredients
- 1 (1-pound) bag frozen corn kernels
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 large poblano peppers
- 6 ounces thick-sliced smoked bacon
- 2 large cloves garlic, minced
- 4 large scallions, thinly sliced
- 2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, divided
- 8 ounces lump or claw crab meat
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup Kewpie mayonnaise
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
- 1 cup shredded smoked cheddar cheese, divided
- Juice of 1 large lime
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves
Optional Ingredients
- Tortilla chips and fresh veggies, for dipping
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Spread the corn in an even layer on one baking sheet and drizzle it with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Rub the poblanos with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and place them on the other baking sheet.
- Roast the corn and poblanos for about 20 minutes until the corn is charred and the poblano skins are blistered.
- Remove both trays from the oven, then place the poblanos in a heat-proof bowl and cover the top tightly with plastic wrap to seal and steam the peppers for about 15 minutes.
- Once the peppers are cool, peel off the loose skin and remove the stems and seeds.
- Chop the peppers into small pieces. Set aside with the corn.
- Heat a 10-inch cast iron skillet or other oven-safe skillet over medium heat.
- Add the bacon and cook on both sides until crisp.
- Drain the bacon on paper towels.
- Chop the bacon and set aside.
- Remove all but 2 tablespoons of bacon fat from the skillet.
- Turn the heat to medium and add the garlic and scallions.
- Cook and stir until softened (about 1 minute).
- Stir in the Old Bay, ½ teaspoon smoked paprika, roasted corn, and peppers. Cook and stir until heated through.
- Turn the heat to low and add the crab, sour cream, mayo, and ¾ cup of each cheese.
- Stir until melted, then add the lime juice.
- Sprinkle the remaining cheese and smoked paprika over top.
- Preheat a broiler.
- Broil the dip until golden brown and bubbly.
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the Italian parsley.
- Serve hot with the tortilla chips and veggies for dipping.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|415
|Total Fat
|30.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|81.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|3.9 g
|Sodium
|563.7 mg
|Protein
|18.5 g
How can I switch up the ingredients in this recipe?
This dip is designed to be made at any time of year, utilizing frozen sweet corn as a convenient ingredient. If you want to prepare this during fresh corn season, just use an equivalent amount of kernels cut straight from the cob for a super-fresh taste. Poblano peppers can pack a spicy punch, so if you want to take a milder route with the flavor of your dip, roast some sweet red or orange bell peppers instead. Pancetta or even diced cooked ham could be crisped up in place of the bacon, or try using some pan-fried tempeh if you want to avoid pork.
For the cheese, you can truly use any combination of melting cheeses that please your palate and meld with the flavors of this recipe. Gouda (smoked or not), Swiss, sharp cheddar, or provolone would all work well. You can also throw in some fresh goat cheese or feta for extra tang.
Can this dip be made ahead of time for the big game?
The best game day parties are those that require the least amount of labor for the host. Having items that can be prepared even days ahead can reduce the stress and increase your enjoyment and participation with your guests. Advance prep of this cheesy crab dip can be approached in a couple of different ways. First, you can prepare the recipe all the way up until the point of baking. Be sure to cool the dip to at least room temperature, then transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 day in advance. It is best to remove the dip from the cast iron skillet for storage. Once you are ready to bake, transfer the dip back into an oiled and preheated skillet. Rather than just broiling, bake the dip at 400 F until heated through, with a quick broil at the end to brown the cheese.
The second method is to prepare the dip through broiling, then to cool and refrigerate the dip for a couple of hours before guests arrive. Reheat in a 350 F oven until hot and bubbly (tent the top with foil if it's getting too brown), then finish with the chopped Italian parsley.