The Best Type Of Whiskey For Whiskey Sours

Whiskey sour is one of the all time classic cocktails, and the sheer amount of press surrounding it is just a testament to its popularity. Everything from the correct way to garnish a whiskey sour to whether or not whiskey sour mix is actually worth the buy is covered, but when it comes to the actual whiskey itself, things get a little hazy. The type of whiskey you choose is vital, since that's the largest ingredient proportionally in a whiskey sour. But even among experts, a sure consensus is hard to reach.

Chowhound asked around to see if there's an agreed-upon whiskey to use in a whiskey sour, and two choices emerged as the favorites: bourbon and rye. Some, like Granor Farm's Beverage Director Anna Rafalski, love the kick provided by rye, saying that "its spiciness really stands up to the sweet and sour notes in the cocktail." Others, like Seungcheol Baek of Jeong Yuk Jeom Korean BBQ and chef Derek Piva of Tu Tu' Tun Lodge, opt for bourbon, with Baek saying that "bourbon's smooth caramel and vanilla notes balance the fresh lemon's brightness beautifully." And for the indecisive or experimental ones out there, you could do a split base of both — that's what KEI NYC's Head Bartender Jun recommends. Bourbon and rye are very distinct whiskeys, so having a bottle of each for some unique whiskey sours isn't a bad approach at all.