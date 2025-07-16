10 Creative Ways To Use Tzatziki

If there was a definitive ranking of the best condiments, there would be some definite shoo-ins for the top spots. Ketchup? Sure, it's used as a catch-all for everything from burgers to eggs, but it's not original, novel, or exciting in any way. Mayonnaise might also be up there, seeing as it appears atop sandwiches, in sauces, and more — though there are folks out there who vehemently hate the creamy condiment. May we propose an unlikely competitor worthy of the crown? Tzatziki.

Tzatziki moonlights as a dip, but there's no reason why it shouldn't be considered a condiment, too. Though its name sounds very similar to tahini, it's nowhere near the same thing. Tzatziki is made with a Greek yogurt base and is seasoned with an array of add-ins, including garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, dill, and grated cucumber (tahini, for reference, is a sesame paste). Tzatziki has the perfect balance of fresh and indulgent, rich and restrained, making it a great topping for Mediterranean fare like gyros, falafel, and Greek-themed grain bowls. But that's far from the only place where tzatziki can have an impact.

We compiled a comprehensive list of the ways that this condiment/dip can be used in unexpected ways to elevate dishes and ingredients. If there's one thing for certain, it's that this condiment has much more going for it than boring ol' ketchup, and is more than worthy of a place in your cooking routine.