The Cut Of Lamb That's The Absolute Best For Roasting

Roasting lamb is something of an art form. It may not be the most commonly consumed meat in the country (that title belongs to chicken), but lamb makes a tender, succulent, and flavorful meal when roasted, as long as you know what you're doing, starting with choosing the right cut of meat. They are all delicious in their own right, not to mention the leftovers can be used to make irresistible meat-filled pastries, but each part of the lamb cooks a bit differently and requires different cooking methods to get the best results each time.

Peter Lipson, executive chef of Gus and Marty's in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is no stranger to serving lamb on the restaurant's Greek tavern-inspired menu, and he shared some exclusive insight with Chowhound on which cut is best for roasting. For a succulent dish that is full of juicy flavor, he suggests purchasing a chuck or shoulder cut. "I like a meaty and fatty cut of lamb for slow roasting," Lipson says. "The meat is resilient to long cooking while the fat keeps it moist." While the chuck and shoulder are technically two different cuts of meat, both come from the front of the animal, and the terms are sometimes used interchangeably. The meat from this area gets a lot of use, which makes it naturally tough, so it responds well to slow cooking methods like roasting. This way, the fat has plenty of time to melt and develop into richly flavored juices. The result is tender meat that falls right off the bone and is packed with an umami blast of flavor.