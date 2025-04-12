What's The Difference Between Mediterranean And Middle Eastern Cuisine?

Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines share many similarities — the main one being that they're both delicious — but there are some distinctions as well. Each region has a specific geographic position that impacts what kinds of ingredients are available through historical weather and trade patterns. For instance, Italian eggplant parmesan is Mediterranean, Iranian chelo kebab is Middle Eastern, and Palestinian msakhan is — to some degree — a bit of both. Mediterranean cuisine is characterized by the areas around the Mediterranean Sea, which may include European, Middle Eastern, and North African countries. The Middle East is a geographical area east of Europe and west of central Asia, including some landlocked countries with hotter and drier climates.

Chowhound spoke with Wissam Baki, the executive chef at Miami's AMAL, for some perspective on these two cuisines. As an expert in cooking Lebanese food, he notes that Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines can share common ingredients and cooking techniques, but the flavor profiles and seasoning are where things start to change. The flavors in Middle Eastern cuisine tend to be bolder and spicier, while Mediterranean cuisine features significantly lighter flavors.

"Middle Eastern cuisine is well known for its blend ... and use of over 50 different spices," Baki says. "Seven common spices include sumac, cumin, turmeric, coriander, cardamom, and herbs like rosemary. Mediterranean cuisine tends to use herbs like rosemary, oregano, thyme, and basil."