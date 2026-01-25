This BBQ Bacon Smash Burger Is Perfectly Sweet And Tangy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheeseburgers are undeniably delicious, but sometimes just a plain old cheeseburger doesn't cut it. That's where something like a bacon cheeseburger steps in to keep things interesting, but if even the addition of bacon isn't enough to get you excited about burgers again, then perhaps developer Patterson Watkins' BBQ bacon smash burger will do the trick. Now, Watkins admits to being something of a "cheeseburger purist," meaning she doesn't always love barbecue sauce on her burger. But the sauce in this recipe is what she describes as "next level," and combined with the thin, crispy smash burger patties and classic American cheese, it truly makes for an elevated burger that's still comfortingly familiar.

Something special about this BBQ bacon smash burger recipe is that the bacon is directly incorporated into the homemade barbecue sauce (as opposed to the typical strips you'll find atop the patties). This makes for a unique take on the classic bacon burger, and one that transforms the barbecue sauce into something truly special. "The bacon adds a smoky savoriness to the sauce, while the onions give off this really tasty caramelized sweetness," Watkins describes. You can be as heavy-handed as you'd like when it comes to garnishing your finished burger with that tangy, smoky bacon barbecue sauce, just make sure you're saving some for dipping tater tots or fries on the side.