The Best Cuts To Use When Grilling Lamb
Lamb isn't so popular in the United States — Americans eat under a pound of it on average each year, compared to 85 pounds of beef per person, according to Colorado State University. (It's also not to be confused with mutton.) But they should consider eating more of it: Its rich grassy taste with just a touch of gamey-ness makes it a unique meat, and one that's definitely worthy of any summertime barbecue. But what's the right cut of lamb to put on the grill for a tender and juicy final product?
According to Peter Lipson, executive chef at Brooklyn Greek restaurant Gus and Marty's, known for its grilled and slow-cooked lamb dishes, lamb chops should be your go-to. "Grilling is a good way to cook lamb chops because they can smoke out your house if done inside in a pan or the oven," he told Chowhound. They just work better outdoors for that reason — plus, Lipson notes that you don't want to roast them in the oven. Standard lamb chops are relatively thin, so it's unfortunately far too easy to overcook them this way.
When you're firing up the grill, be patient: Lipson says that you want to preheat your grill and wait until it's very hot. You can take that time to season them with a little salt and pepper, and brush a little olive oil on them. Once they hit the grill, they'll cook fast — and when it comes to doneness, it's similar to steak. Opinions vary a bit but most people suggest cooking them somewhere between rare and medium.
The different types of lamb chops, and other possible cuts
There are a few different cuts of lamb chops. One that you're more likely to find is lamb loin chops: They look like a T-bone, and they're known for being particularly tender, flavorful, and with a nice but not excessive fat content for flavor. Some say they're the optimal type of chop for grilling, although some give equal praise to rib chops. They have similar characteristics: They're packed with flavor, tender, and with a nice hit of fat, although they're not as meaty as loin chops. You may also find shoulder chops: While they can be tasty, they have more chewy fat, making them less ideal (but still workable) for grilling. That said, they're a more affordable option. Whichever chop you go for, aim to get the thickest cut possible, as this gives you some wiggle room when it comes to cooking them to the right level.
If you're hoping to grill other cuts of lamb, there are a few options. A well-marinated lamb shank is grill-friendly, but you'll need extra time — it could take a half-hour for each side (on medium heat so it cooks evenly). While many people might associate them more with a succulent roast, lamb legs can be grilled, but as a hunkier cut, you'll need a similar approach to shanks. If you want something boneless, filets (including neck filet) work — they're decently fatty and flavorful. You can dice them up for kabobs or just marinate and grill them whole.