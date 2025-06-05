The Best Cuts To Use When Grilling Lamb

Lamb isn't so popular in the United States — Americans eat under a pound of it on average each year, compared to 85 pounds of beef per person, according to Colorado State University. (It's also not to be confused with mutton.) But they should consider eating more of it: Its rich grassy taste with just a touch of gamey-ness makes it a unique meat, and one that's definitely worthy of any summertime barbecue. But what's the right cut of lamb to put on the grill for a tender and juicy final product?

According to Peter Lipson, executive chef at Brooklyn Greek restaurant Gus and Marty's, known for its grilled and slow-cooked lamb dishes, lamb chops should be your go-to. "Grilling is a good way to cook lamb chops because they can smoke out your house if done inside in a pan or the oven," he told Chowhound. They just work better outdoors for that reason — plus, Lipson notes that you don't want to roast them in the oven. Standard lamb chops are relatively thin, so it's unfortunately far too easy to overcook them this way.

When you're firing up the grill, be patient: Lipson says that you want to preheat your grill and wait until it's very hot. You can take that time to season them with a little salt and pepper, and brush a little olive oil on them. Once they hit the grill, they'll cook fast — and when it comes to doneness, it's similar to steak. Opinions vary a bit but most people suggest cooking them somewhere between rare and medium.