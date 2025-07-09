Memorize This Classic Smash Burger Recipe You'll Want Every Friday Night
There's nothing like digging into a juicy burger with all the fixings. Make it a cheesy smash burger, and the temptation to devour it whole immediately increases. That said, you don't have to hit up your local fast-food joint to satisfy your craving. Chowhound recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse divulges top tips for making a classic smash burger with all the fixings. These tasty burgers boast toasted edges and lightly caramelized onions, seriously amping up the flavor of the patty. "If you haven't made smash burgers before, the process takes classic burgers to a whole new level with crispy, lacy edges and juicy, flavor-packed centers," Rosenhouse raves.
Of course, the patty is just one part of the optimal smash burger. Rosenhouse sticks with basic garnishes like cheese, tomato, lettuce, and pickles, allowing the rich beefy flavor to shine through. Plus, she provides the scoop on making a delicious secret sauce, so your smash burger can rival even those from Shake Shack. Altogether, these classic smash burgers will be a hit, whether you're serving them at a big barbecue or for your Friday night dinner. "They're so delicious, you may never go back to making them the traditional way," Rosenhouse says and adds, "I have to say they're my new favorite!"
Gather the ingredients for classic smash burgers with all the fixings
To make the patties, you'll need ground beef; Rosenhouse recommends an 80/20 lean-to-fat meat ratio. Next, get a small white onion, potato buns, kosher salt, ground black pepper, sliced American cheese, tomato slices, pickles, and pieces of crisp lettuce. If desired, get ketchup, mustard, and/or special burger sauce for serving.
Step 1: Portion the meat
Divide ground beef into 4 sections.
Step 2: Shape the meat
Use your hands to shape the beef into 4 balls. Set aside.
Step 3: Slice the onion
Peel and thinly slice onions using a mandoline or sharp knife.
Step 4: Heat skillet
Heat a lightly oiled cast iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 5: Toast buns
Toast the buns face-down in the skillet until golden brown. Set aside.
Step 6: Add onions and meat to skillet
Pile a small mound of onions in the hot skillet over medium heat. Top with a ball of beef.
Step 7: Season the meat
Season beef generously with salt and pepper.
Step 8: Flatten the patty
Use two spatulas to press firmly on the beef to flatten into a thin disk. (You can optionally place a square of parchment paper on top of the beef before pressing.)
Step 9: Cook and flip the patty
Cook until browned on the edges, then flip.
Step 10: Add cheese
Immediately top with a slice of cheese.
Step 11: Transfer burger to bun, then repeat the cooking process
When the burger is cooked through and the cheese is melted, transfer to the bottom of a toasted bun. Repeat the cooking process with all beef, onions, and cheese.
Step 12: Pile on the toppings
Top the burger with sliced tomatoes, pickles, and lettuce.
Step 13: Add sauce if desired
Spread special burger sauce or condiment of choice over the top bun, if desired.
Step 14: Add top bun and serve the classic smash burgers
Place the top bun on top of the smash burger and serve immediately.
Pairs well with classic smash burgers
Classic Smash Burger With All the Fixings Recipe
Upgrade your burger game with this classic smash burger recipe, which of course comes topped off with all the fixings.
Ingredients
- 1 pound 80/20 ground beef
- ½ small white onion
- 4 potato buns
- Kosher salt, to taste
- Ground black pepper, to taste
- 4 slices American cheese
- 8 tomato slices
- 8 pickles
- 4 pieces crisp lettuce
Optional Ingredients
- Ketchup, mustard, and/or special burger sauce, for serving
Directions
- Divide ground beef into 4 sections.
- Use your hands to shape the beef into 4 balls. Set aside.
- Peel and thinly slice onions using a mandoline or sharp knife.
- Heat a lightly oiled cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Toast the buns face-down in the skillet until golden brown. Set aside.
- Pile a small mound of onions in the hot skillet over medium heat. Top with a ball of beef.
- Season beef generously with salt and pepper.
- Use two spatulas to press firmly on the beef to flatten into a thin disk. (You can optionally place a square of parchment paper on top of the beef before pressing.)
- Cook until browned on the edges, then flip.
- Immediately top with a slice of cheese.
- When the burger is cooked through and the cheese is melted, transfer to the bottom of a toasted bun. Repeat the cooking process with all beef, onions, and cheese.
- Top the burger with sliced tomatoes, pickles, and lettuce.
- Spread special burger sauce or condiment of choice over the top bun, if desired.
- Place the top bun on top of the smash burger and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|547
|Total Fat
|30.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.9 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|94.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.5 g
|Total Sugars
|8.7 g
|Sodium
|973.0 mg
|Protein
|33.7 g
What are tips for making perfect smash burgers?
The perfect smash burger is juicy, flavorful, and undeniably crispy. This careful balance requires a bit of finesse while cooking, as it's easy to dry out the meat or leave it lackluster. To counter these potential downfalls, Rosenhouse opts for a balanced ratio of fat in the beef for the patties. "Use 80/20 ground beef for the ideal fat content to keep the burgers juicy after smashing and to help create those crispy, caramelized edges," she explains. Additionally, cooking the meat over a pile of onions infuses it with sweet notes and a little extra crunch.
Meanwhile, using a hot cast iron skillet is another tip that helps guarantee a crispy smash burger patty, thanks to its heat distribution. "Preheat your pan so it's piping hot before adding the burgers," Rosenhouse recommends and warns, "If you're cooking indoors, turn on the fan to avoid setting off the smoke alarm." As for smashing the burger flat, she advises, "Use two spatulas, a burger press, or any small, heavy object," emphasizing, "Don't hold back — they should be super thin."
Although you might be eager to flip the patty, a little patience is needed to ensure the meat has developed a nice browning and crust. "Flip when deeply browned and immediately add the cheese so it melts fast," Rosenhouse instructs. Finally, toasting the bun doubles down on the crispy, crunchy textures in the burger, which contrast delightfully with the fresh toppings and melted cheese.
How do I make the special sauce for these smash burgers?
Lots of fast food chains make a flavor-packed secret sauce with a proprietary blend to smear over burgers. If you're a fan of condiments, your home burger should be no different. To make the perfect sauce, Rosenhouse calls for a mixture made with two parts mayo to one part ketchup. Next, she includes sriracha for heat, Worcestershire sauce for umami, and tangy pickle juice. To season the concoction, she uses kosher salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and ground black pepper. Finally, textural contrast is everything: mix in finely chopped pickles to finish it off.
If you're all about spice, you can tweak the sauce by adding extra hot sauce for a fiery kick; alternatively, omit the sriracha if you can't stand the heat. Meanwhile, when it comes to extra garnishes, it's best to stick to the basics. "Top these burgers with any of your favorite burger toppings, but keep it simple to let the flavor of the burgers shine through," Rosenhouse recommends.