Memorize This Classic Smash Burger Recipe You'll Want Every Friday Night

There's nothing like digging into a juicy burger with all the fixings. Make it a cheesy smash burger, and the temptation to devour it whole immediately increases. That said, you don't have to hit up your local fast-food joint to satisfy your craving. Chowhound recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse divulges top tips for making a classic smash burger with all the fixings. These tasty burgers boast toasted edges and lightly caramelized onions, seriously amping up the flavor of the patty. "If you haven't made smash burgers before, the process takes classic burgers to a whole new level with crispy, lacy edges and juicy, flavor-packed centers," Rosenhouse raves.

Of course, the patty is just one part of the optimal smash burger. Rosenhouse sticks with basic garnishes like cheese, tomato, lettuce, and pickles, allowing the rich beefy flavor to shine through. Plus, she provides the scoop on making a delicious secret sauce, so your smash burger can rival even those from Shake Shack. Altogether, these classic smash burgers will be a hit, whether you're serving them at a big barbecue or for your Friday night dinner. "They're so delicious, you may never go back to making them the traditional way," Rosenhouse says and adds, "I have to say they're my new favorite!"