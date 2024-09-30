The Hands-Down Best French Dip Sandwiches In The US, According To Reviews

When you're in the mood for a truly decadent sandwich, a French dip is a good bet. This moreish sandwich features thinly sliced or shaved roast beef piled high in a French roll. The sandwich is dipped in a broth-like gravy called au jus that's made from the juices of the roasted meat. Dunking the sandwich in the au jus softens the bread and adds even more rich beefy flavors.

Despite what you might think from the name, the French dip is not a European creation. It was born in Los Angeles in the early 1900s. Although there is some debate over who created the first French dip, the most commonly told origin story is that it was created by accident when a chef dropped the bread for a roast beef sandwich in the roasting juices. It's easy to see why this happy accident was well-received and how the sandwich became a beloved American classic.

Today, you can find French dip sandwiches at restaurants, delis, and cafes across the country. Some of those establishments are renowned for their delicious takes on the dish. If you want to try some of the absolute best French dip sandwiches in the United States, diners say the sandwiches at these spots are simply sublime.

