The Hands-Down Best French Dip Sandwiches In The US, According To Reviews
When you're in the mood for a truly decadent sandwich, a French dip is a good bet. This moreish sandwich features thinly sliced or shaved roast beef piled high in a French roll. The sandwich is dipped in a broth-like gravy called au jus that's made from the juices of the roasted meat. Dunking the sandwich in the au jus softens the bread and adds even more rich beefy flavors.
Despite what you might think from the name, the French dip is not a European creation. It was born in Los Angeles in the early 1900s. Although there is some debate over who created the first French dip, the most commonly told origin story is that it was created by accident when a chef dropped the bread for a roast beef sandwich in the roasting juices. It's easy to see why this happy accident was well-received and how the sandwich became a beloved American classic.
Today, you can find French dip sandwiches at restaurants, delis, and cafes across the country. Some of those establishments are renowned for their delicious takes on the dish. If you want to try some of the absolute best French dip sandwiches in the United States, diners say the sandwiches at these spots are simply sublime.
Philippe the Original - Los Angeles, California
Two restaurants in Los Angeles claim to be the birthplace of the French dip sandwich: Philippe the Original and Cole's French Dip. According to Philippe's website, founder Philippe Matthieu created the sandwich in 1918 when he was making a sandwich for a policeman and the bread accidentally fell into the roasting pan. The policeman was enamored and word about the sandwich soon spread. The site speculates that the name could be based on the French roll, Matthieu's French roots, or the policeman's last name.
Whether or not the origin story is true, there's no disputing that diners love the French dip at Philippe the Original. One Yelp reviewer said, "The roast beef is well-seasoned and liberally layered on a roll. The freshly baked French roll is chewy and light. The gravy is made naturally from the stock of the roasts ... Simple, delicious, and iconic." You can switch up the roast beef with other meats like roast pork, lamb, or pastrami and add your choice of cheese. Whatever fillings you choose, many say the house-made spicy mustard is an absolute must. However, one Yelp reviewer warned, "Beware of the mustard. D*** good but wow! The wrong amount will knock you into the next booth."
(213) 628-3781
1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Fat Tuesday's Sandwich Shop & Bakery - Bossier City, Louisiana
If you're craving a sandwich in Bossier City, many say Fat Tuesday's Sandwich Shop & Bakery is the place to go. There are tons of sandwiches on the menu, but the top seller is The French Big Dipper. Owners Brady and Ashley Hibner amp up the classic French dip by adding sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and melted mozzarella to the slow-roasted beef. It's served on a freshly baked hoagie roll and served with au jus on the side. If you want to make it "sloppy," you can add lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Cajun mayo.
It's hard to find any negative reviews about The French Big Dipper at Fat Tuesdays. Customers mostly rave about the sandwich, calling out the freshness of the bun, the beautiful blend of flavors, and the insanely good jus. Take, for example, a diner on Yelp who said, "By far the best French dip sandwich I've ever had. The crunch of the house-made hoagie, the tender beef, melted cheese, and amazing au jus that I finished off with a spoon because I didn't want to leave a drop." Another reviewer said, "My husband drank the dip, it was THAT good."
fattuesdaysandwichshopandbakery.com
1201 Shady Grove Dr, Bossier City, LA 71112
Sisters Meat and Smokehouse - Sisters, Oregon
It's all about house-smoked meats at Sisters Meat & Smokehouse. You can pop in to pick up sausages, charcuterie board ingredients, and steaks. While you're there, you can also grab a sandwich made with those expertly prepared meats. All of the sandwiches get great reviews, but several diners say the French dip is the star of the menu. As one customer said in a Google review, "I had the French dip sandwich and it was by far one of the best I've ever had."
There are a few things that set the French dip at Sisters apart from the competition. First, it's made with smoked beef and smoked provolone, which gives extra richness to the sandwich. As one diner on Yelp said, "Never had anything so good in a French dip." It's also served on a toasted French roll with piping hot au jus and creamy horseradish on the side. Every sandwich also comes with chips and a cookie to round out the meal. If you want to try one for yourself, be sure to get there before 5:30 p.m. when the food service ends.
(541) 719-1186
110 S Spruce St, Sisters, OR 97759
Hillstone/Houston's - multiple locations
If you're a French dip fanatic, the Hillstone Restaurant Group should be on your radar. The group has numerous restaurant chains under its umbrella, including Hillstone and Houston's, both of which are renowned for their delicious French dip sandwiches. You can find multiple locations of both chains across the country, which makes it easy for you to get your hands on one of those substantial sandwiches. Can't find a Hillstone or Houston's? Woodmont Grill is another chain by the same group that makes a similar French dip.
Hillstone's famous French dip starts with a toasted French roll that's crusty on the outside and springy on the inside. The roll is spread with a thin layer of mayo and filled with succulent slices of prime rib cooked to a perfect pink hue. The sandwich is served with aromatic au jus on the side for dipping. One Reddit user said, "Hands down the best French dip ever, and I really have tried so many other places. No one comes close to it. They make all their bread fresh every day, the meat is sliced rare, and you can always add caramelized onions."
Multiple locations
Cole's French Dip - Los Angeles, California
Cole's French Dip is the other contender in the great dispute over which Los Angeles restaurant created the first French dip. The origin story, as told on Cole's website, states that chef Jack Garlinghouse created the sandwich in 1908 for a customer who had irritated gums. While the claim may be up for debate, many people will tell you that Cole's is a pretty sweet spot to grab a delicious French dip and soak up a bit of L.A. history.
Housed in the historic Pacific Electric Building, Cole's has an old-timey public house vibe. You can sidle up to the bar or grab one of the cozy booths with leather seats. There are four different types of meat to choose from for the dips: roast beef, braised lamb, braised pork, and pastrami. You can also choose from Swiss, Cheddar, American, and goat cheese. Every dip comes with au jus, house-made mustard, and a spicy pickle. The sandwiches earn praise on all points. One diner said in a Google review, "Wonderful French dip sandwich! The dip is very flavorful. The bread just right. The meat is on point."
(213) 622-4090
118 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Randy's Prime Seafood & Steaks - Vienna, Virginia
If you're looking for a fabulous French dip in an elegant setting, Randy's Prime Seafood & Steaks is a solid choice. Part of the Great American Restaurants group, the steakhouse features mahogany tables, cushioned booths, and plush carpets. The menu is just as well thought out with fresh seafood and USDA Prime steaks. If you swing by at lunchtime, you can sample some of that top-quality beef in the restaurant's much-loved French dip sandwich.
Called Billy's French Dip, this is no ordinary dip. It features layers of thinly sliced prime rib on a butter roll from sister restaurant Best Buns Company. The roll is smeared with truffled bearnaise aioli and the beef is topped with caramelized onions and gruyere cheese. It's served with au jus for dipping and hand-cut duck fat fries. It's a sandwich that some say is the best French dip they have ever had. One Yelp reviewer said, "The bread was so buttery and the prime rib was perfectly cooked and seasoned. Frankly, you don't even need the consomme to enjoy the full flavor but it will elevate the experience."
(703) 552-5110
8051 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA 22182
Maison Pickle - New York, New York
For a restaurant to specialize in French dip sandwiches, it better know what it's doing. Fortunately for Maison Pickle, legions of diners agree that it has its French dips down pat. There are several choices on the menu, each served on house-baked bread and served with au jus made from meat drippings and a tangy dill pickle. You can go classic with roast beef and horseradish aioli or get creative and try your dip styled like a reuben sandwich, with porchetta, or deluxe style with sirloin, caramelized onions, and gruyere.
Countless diners say the French dips at Maison Pickle are downright divine. Customers comment on everything from the ample portions to the flavorful jus and the great ratio of bread to meat. If you can only try one of the dips, many say that the Deluxe French Dip is the way to go. One Google reviewer described it as, "Heavenly. So huge. So tasty. A little messy, but that's just a byproduct of how juicy and smothered in gruyere and onions it is." Another diner on Yelp called it, "Out of this world delicious."
(929) 356-7189
2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024
Nordstrom Grill - multiple locations
A department store might not be the first place you think of for a fantastic French dip, but then you've probably never tried Nordstrom Grill's version. If you're lucky enough to have one close to you, many diners say you need to get their stat to sample this fan-favorite sandwich. It features thinly sliced certified Angus beef with sharp white cheddar cheese on a parmesan baguette. It also comes with a side of au jus that one Reddit called "hot fire."
It's hard to pinpoint one specific thing that customers love about the French dip at Nordstrom Grill. Some say it's the beautiful bread that's crispy on the outside and soft on the inside and the perfectly seasoned beef. Others love that the au jus is rich and flavorful without being too salty. Diners also love that the sandwich comes with your choice of either a side salad or french fries and Kalamata olive aioli. Whatever it is, countless customers can't say enough good things about this dish. Take it from one Yelp reviewer who simply said, "Try the French dip, it's life-changing!"
Multiple locations
Annie Gunn's - Chesterfield, Missouri
Family-run spot Annie Gunn's has been a favorite with folks in the Saint Louis area for decades. The food is hearty and wholesome with a good selection of seafood and steaks. The lunch menu also includes several sandwiches, including the praise-worthy French dip. The sandwich consists of top-round beef that comes from the attached Smoke House Market. The beef is thinly sliced and piled on a French baguette with havarti from Denmark. On the side, you get savory au jus and crisp french fries.
According to numerous customers, you can't go wrong with this ultra-comforting sandwich at Annie Gunn's. One Yelp reviewer said, "We had the French dip, and it was flawless. The bread was crisp yet soft, the roast beef was tender, juicy, and cooked perfectly, and the au jus? Real, rich, and full of flavor." People also comment on how the beef is never fatty and how well the Havarti compliments the whole dish. Many people also love the french fries on the side, although one diner on Yelp said, "If you sub out the french fries and get the whipped Yukon potatoes, it's the type of meal I would have if it were my last meal ever."
(636) 532-7684
16806 Chesterfield Airport Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63005
Jo's Diner - San Diego, California
Looking for a unique, but delicious twist on the French dip? Jo's Diner in San Diego makes a mean short rib French dip that many say is to die for. It even caught the attention of Guy Fieri, who featured it on his Food Network television show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Rich and hearty, the sandwich features short ribs braised for hours in a flavorful concoction featuring beef broth, bacon fat, red wine, vegetables, and herbs. The fork-tender meat is piled into a toasted baguette and topped with caramelized onions and shredded gruyere. The sandwich is then broiled under a salamander grill and served with the jus.
Fieri was suitably impressed with the sandwich. He commented, "That short rib along with those caramelized onions — it's bananas ... The bread is fantastic. The jus is luxurious. You get all that nice fat coming from the braising of the short rib." He's not the only one who has been won over by the sandwich. Diners also rave about the stellar combo of flavors. One diner on Yelp said, "Guy Fieri was right about the short rib French dip sandwich! It was mouthwatering delicious!"
(619) 323-2035
807 W Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103
Pony Up - Denver, Colorado
Pony Up offers up easy-going vibes, craft cocktails, and an array of French dip sandwiches for all tastes. You can stick to the traditional with roast beef, mayo, and beef jus, or fancy up your dip with gruyere, crispy onions, and French onion jus. If you want something internationally inspired, try The Saigon with Vietnamese elements like garlic pork, cilantro, spicy mayo, and pho broth. There is also a vegetarian option featuring smoked mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and porcini broth. Seasonal variations also pop up on the menu.
One of the things diners love about Pony Up is that it takes a playful approach to everything it does, including the French dips. As one Yelp reviewer said, "It was a cool vibe with good drinks, friendly service, and tasty French dip sandwiches. What's not to love about that?" As for the sandwiches themselves, customers differ on which ones are the best, but overall they say the portions are substantial, the flavors of the fillings are spot-on, and the dips take the sandwiches to the next level.
(720) 710-8144
1808 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202
Commissary - Dallas, Texas
Step inside Commissary and you find yourself in a chic space decked out in blue tiles. Loaves of bread line the shelves behind the bar where baristas whip up espresso drinks. There's also a small market where you can pick up wine and pantry goods. But what you really want here are the lunch dishes, in particular the French dip sandwich. At first glance, the sandwich may seem like an odd mix. It features shaved beef with caramelized onions, Dijon mustard, and pho broth. However, many diners say it's a combo that's utterly crave-worthy.
One Yelp reviewer commented, "French dip sandwich with PHO DIPPING BROTH. Holy wow. I have found myself craving this sandwich in the middle of the night. How has no one thought of this before?!" Another diner on Yelp said, "The French dip with a Vietnamese twist is one of my top five sandwiches ever." Customers wax lyrical about the crusty European-style baguette, the tender meat, and the flavor-packed pho broth. It's a departure from a traditional French dip, and that's exactly what many people love about the dish.
(214) 827-2927
1217 Main St, Dallas, TX 75202
Lazy Dog - multiple locations
When it comes to chain restaurant French dip sandwiches, one chain that consistently gets called out for its delectable take on the dish is Lazy Dog. This easy-going chain is all about classic American dishes made by hand with ingredients sourced from local farmers. The Pot Roast Beef Dip combines slices of slow-cooked pot roast with melted mozzarella, caramelized onions, and horseradish cream sauce on a chewy ciabatta bun with au jus on the side. It's a dish diners can't get enough of.
Customers say the combination of textures and flavors in Lazy Dog's beef dip can't be beat. One diner on Yelp said, "The roast beef dip was outrageously tasty with tender cuts of meat covered in gooey cheese slapped in between some fresh bread." Another Yelp reviewer said, "The horseradish sauce and hot au jus combined to create a complex cornucopia of flavor in each bite." The only downside for some diners is that you might not be able to finish it all thanks to the generous size. Then again, if you're truly ravenous, you might be able to take the entire sandwich down along with a side of Lazy Dog's famous sweet potato tots or Cajun fries.
Multiple locations