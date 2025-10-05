The Best Beer Cheese Pretzel Dip Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Warm, cheesy beer dip is an essential pub snack. The creamy texture paired with salty, chewy, and/or crunchy pretzels is a fun and comforting combo. Whether it's Oktoberfest or football season, or you simply want to serve a substantial and crowd-pleasing appetizer, we have the best beer cheese pretzel dip that you will want to make over and over again. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird takes you step-by-step through making the ultimate silky smooth and umami-laden dip that is a dream with your favorite pretzels, brats, or veggies. She starts with a classic butter and flour roux for thickening, adds malty beer and whole milk, seasonings, and a blend of extra-sharp cheddar and fontina cheese for the perfect pairing of sharpness and nuttiness. The secret ingredient for really enhancing the flavor is a bit of white miso paste added to the roux, which adds its own nutty, salty, savory flair.

What makes this dip even more complex is the addition of smoked paprika and caraway seeds. Caraway has a citrusy, almost anise-like flavor that works surprisingly well with strong cheeses, while the smoked paprika adds both depth and rich color to the dip. This recipe is easy to make and customize as you desire for any occasion.