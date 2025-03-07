The Best Panini Press For Any Budget
You don't have to make a special trip to your local deli or spend a fortune on fancy kitchen gadgets for a hot and delicious panini. You can find fantastic panini presses at every price point that will have you enjoying hot, toasted sandwiches from the comfort of your own kitchen. Whether you're whipping up a pesto Caprese panini or adding international flavors to your grilled cheese by creating a paneer panini with tikka masala jam, this handy kitchen hero will give you a crispy crust and toasted interior without a lot of fuss.
Budget-friendly models tend to have smaller cooking surfaces and fewer bells and whistles, but that doesn't mean that they don't toast a mean sandwich. Users report that even affordable models create a panini that rivals those of fancy sandwich shops for a fraction of the cost. On the other end of the spectrum, the priciest panini presses might be the most expensive appliance in your kitchen, but they can do it all. With larger plates, adjustable temperatures, and versatile uses, one of these high-end presses might be able to replace multiple tools in your kitchen.
Whether you're looking to try out a panini press on a tight budget or want to go all-in with more of an investment, these handy kitchen items will serve up hot and toasty sandwiches with a tasty sizzle.
Best Budget-friendly: Hamilton Beach Panini Press
If you're looking for a reliable panini press that is sized just right for a couple of sandwiches, the Hamilton Beach Panini Press is perfect. The overall dimensions are a little over 13 inches by 13 inches, and there are about 95 square inches of actual cooking surface to heat and grill. You can use it to make paninis and sandwiches by pressing the top down, or leave the top up to grill other foods, such as steak or chicken. It also includes a latch to keep the top plate in place when not being used, which lets you turn the press on its side for more compact storage. Given that it's less than $45, it's a good option for those who don't want to spend a ton of money but still want a dual-purpose appliance.
It has dishwasher-safe trays and comes in three color options: stainless steel, chrome, and red. You can find one that matches your other appliances and leave it out on the counter, making it even more accessible. If you want to maximize savings, go with the red color, which is $5 less than one of the flashier finishes. For such an affordable price, this model is the perfect way to try out a high-quality panini press to see if adding a more luxe option with more features would be worth it later on.
Best for crowds: T-Fal XL 6-serving Electric Grill
You can cook for a larger crowd of people using the T-Fal XL Electric Grill. It automatically calculates how much is on the cooking surface and adjusts the temperature accordingly. You can use it to upgrade your tea sandwiches, and they'll come out perfectly golden and crispy on the outside. Depending on the size of your sandwiches, you can fit anywhere from six to eight servings on the plates. It's also programmable, with settings for everything from sandwiches to burgers to steaks. This keeps cooking multiple dishes or sizes of sandwiches easy, no matter how many you're going to make.
The T-Fal XL model is on the pricey side at just under $160. But given how many features it has and how much time you can save when cooking up multiple paninis, it might be worth the higher cost if you make a lot of sandwiches often. You can also use it as a handy indoor grill to really get your money's worth out of the purchase. It also generates less smoke, even compared to other T-Fal models, so you don't need to worry about getting smoked out of your kitchen even after making multiple paninis.
Best multi-purpose: Cuisinart 5-in-1 Panini Press
The Cuisinart 5-in-1 Panini Press is mid-range in price but max in function. At just under $100, it has multiple functions and settings that are easy to control from the user-friendly dials at the bottom, plus a generous cooking surface. The temperature adjusts from 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, which allows you to cook a full range of food on the appliance. It's this versatility that earns the Cuisinart 5-in-1 press rave reviews from happy users. The press also includes a warming setting so you can reheat leftover paninis without overcooking them.
It can make a deliciously toasted panini or sandwich, but it also has other griddle features. Use it as a contact grill, full or half grill for meats and veggies, and full or half griddle for buttermilk pancakes, eggs, and bacon. The plates are also dishwasher-friendly, so you don't have to worry about lengthy cleanup in between uses. If you want to get an appliance that you can use for a variety of cooking techniques without spending a ton, this is a good option. You can use it to see which features become a big part of your kitchen routine and get a larger press, grill, or griddle if you find yourself constantly cooking for a crowd. It might even end up replacing other appliances in your kitchen, saving space as well.
Best splurge: All-Clad Electric Indoor Grill
It's pricey, but the All-Clad Electric Indoor Grill does it all. In addition to cooking paninis, it can grill steaks, fish, chicken, pork, and burgers. It comes with specific settings for each type of grilling as well as a large drip tray and removable plates. If you want all of the great culinary aspects of outdoor grilling, minus the bugs and sweltering heat, this is a good indoor alternative.
This model has nine programmable options so that you can set it for a panini (or other type of dish), and then let it cook to perfection. It automatically senses the thickness of the food and adjusts to get just the right finish on the outside without burning it. If you prefer a manual option, you can use the controls to choose the cooking temperature. This model even has a setting to cook and grill frozen food, cutting down on prep time and planning.
Once you're done, the large trays come right off and can go in the dishwasher for cleaning. You'll likely pay around $250 for this model unless you get a great deal, but it's worth it for those who want all of the bells and whistles.
Best with drip tray: George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Electric Grill and Panini Press
The drip tray on the George Forman 4-serving panini press is extra wide and sure to catch any dripping condiments or juice that might leak out of your panini as it cooks. This small but mighty feature sets it apart from other models out there that usually have a smaller drip tray that isn't as adept at catching splatters and mess. The press is angled so that anything extra runs right into the tray. Once you're done cooking, simply remove the tray, dump its contents, and clean up the grill.
This is also a great budget-friendly option, although it's on the smaller side compared to some of the extra-large models on our list. But if you only cook one panini at a time, this version can save money as well as counter space.
This panini press can be used for a variety of kitchen tasks, such as grilling up steaks or searing the outside of burgers. All of the extra grease, butter, and sauce runs to the bottom and makes cleanup easier. The grill plates and the drip tray are all dishwasher safe as well, so cleanup of the actual appliance is easy. If keeping your counters free of messy grease is a top priority, it's hard to beat the George Forman setup.
Best stainless steel: Breville Sear & Press Grill
If you want to match other stainless steel kitchen appliances, the Breville Sear & Press has a nice finish, plus plenty of good features. You can sear meat as well as press paninis using this appliance or turn the plates over to use the appliance as a full or half griddle. The handle and exterior are both stainless steel, and even the Breville name is in a coordinating raised font. The settings and dials on the front are matching silver and black, giving it a high-end finish and look overall. This is ideal since it's on the larger side, and you might end up leaving it out on the counter.
At around $200, you have to be ready for the high price tag that comes with the sleek stainless steel Breville model. Fortunately, you can use it for everything from steaks to kabobs to sandwiches with the included reversible plates, so you'll get plenty of use out of the grill. If you purchase the compatible waffle plates, you'll extend the utility of this appliance even more. Just like a waffle maker can be used to make paninis, this press can toast tasty and fluffy waffles if you get the extra plates. You'll have to store them separately, and they don't have a sleek look on their own, however, so be ready to tuck them away in a drawer or cabinet if you want the stainless steel look front and center.
Best adjustable height: Breville Duo 1500-Watt Nonstick Panini Press
The Breville Duo panini press has four settings so you can accommodate sandwiches of all thicknesses. Even if you load up your panini with deli meats, building your sandwich filling strategically to prevent unwanted leaks and slipping, you'll still get a golden-brown exterior without smushing the bread. It's easy to adjust the height by sliding the top hinged plate to one of four settings. The plate is also clearly labeled and notched, so you don't need to worry about having both of its sides uneven. When you're done and ready to store the panini press, the latch allows you to keep the press closed, even if you put it vertically in your cabinet or on your countertop.
This model is also in the middle for price at less than $90. It comes with quite a few features and settings, but the real benefit is in how much you can accommodate the height of an extra-tall sandwich. You'll still get the deliciously crispy grilled exterior that characterizes a panini, whether you have a thinner grilled cheese-style sandwich or one with all of the toppings. This model doesn't have as many settings as those used for grilling or griddling, but it is a solid panini press for sandwiches.
Best for cleanup: George Foreman Fully Submersible Grill
Spending a lot of time cleaning up when you have a piping hot panini to enjoy is the last thing anyone wants to do, so the George Foreman Fully Submersible Grill is our go-to choice for those who want to keep things tidy. This entire unit can go right in the dishwasher, plates and all, for the easiest cleanup ever. The plates have a nonstick coating that can still work with the dishwasher, and the outside is easily wiped down for minor messes or put in the dishwasher for a thorough cleaning.
It's also perfect for grilling up steaks, chicken, or veggies. The $50 price tag makes it a budget-friendly option as well. The only downside to this press is that it isn't as large or programmable as some of the higher-end models, and it only comes in basic black with a more rugged look overall. It doesn't have the same buttons, dials, and other adjustable controls on the outside that you see on some other presses. But for those more focused on ease of use than aesthetics, it's the perfect fit.
Best for small spaces: Cuisinart Griddler Compact Grill
The smaller Cuisinart Griddler Compact Grill is a good choice for those short on space because it comes with everything that you might need in one appliance. It has a smaller footprint but can still press a standard panini sandwich. The plates are reversible and have a ribbed grill on one side and a flat griddle on the other. You don't need to store anything extra, since all you need to do is flip from one side to the other to adjust. The Cuisinart Griddler compact also includes a cleaning brush.
Overall, the unit is 10.6 inches by 10.6 inches and just over 7 inches tall. It fits under an overhead cabinet and doesn't take up a lot of counter space. If you know you'll want to make waffles, go with the larger Cuisinart model, since it is compatible with the waffle-style plates. But for a smaller appliance that still has a range of utility in the kitchen, this is the perfect model. Plus, it costs less than $80, and happy users have put it through the paces in their own kitchens for years, so you'll get your money's worth if you are a frequent panini person or griller.
Best with auto-shutoff: Ovente Electric Panini Press Sandwich Maker
Don't let your panini-making adventures turn into a fire hazard by forgetting to turn the heat off on your unit. If you're worried about getting distracted by a tasty sandwich and want to make shutoff even simpler, look for a model with an auto-shutoff feature. The Ovente electric panini press has an auto-shutoff that turns the appliance off after a certain amount of time and cycles the heat on and off while cooking to maintain a safe temperature. It also has a red and green indicator light right on the front so you know whether it's hot or not. The feet have pads to keep them from slipping on your counter, reducing accidents and burns.
This isn't the fanciest model out there, and the $25 price reflects the basic use. It also doesn't have a large front drip tray to catch extra spills and messes, although the drip tray in the back does help keep things a bit neater. You can fit a couple of smaller paninis or one large sandwich on the cooking surface, but it's better for smaller cooking needs instead of crowds. You can also fully open the grill so that both plates become level cooking surfaces. There are no pre-programmed settings like you'd see in high-end grills and presses, though. If you want a basic grill at a good price with nice safety features, this is the way to go.
Methodology
With an almost endless variety of panini toppings, having the right tools in your kitchen is one of the best ways to craft the perfect grilled sandwich. We looked at panini presses that could be used for sandwiches, steaks, and beyond and that would fit within different budgets. We then checked their online reviews to find appliances that received high marks from customers. We looked at models that are extra budget-friendly and those with more advanced features that come with a higher price tag.
There are a few key features that make a great panini press, in addition to the right price. Look for one with removable plates and a floating hinge to get just the right amount of heat on your sandwich. Some grill plates are dual-sided and can be used as a griddle as well. Being able to adjust the temperature also helps to get a custom taste and texture you'll love. While stainless steel is one of the most common finishes, chrome, black, and even red options are out there and might work better with your other kitchen appliances. When it comes to cleaning, features like dishwasher-safe removable grill plates and drip trays help keep your kitchen spic and span while you enjoy a tasty lunch.