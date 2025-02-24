A Splash Of Whiskey Gives Caramelized Onions The Best Flavor

Caramelized onions are a versatile little ingredient. They're sweet enough to go in almost anything, be it a side dish or main course. You can make caramelized onions in your slow cooker or quickly steam your onions to top a burger, and they'll come out rich and sweet from the process. But you can add even more complexity to the recipe with the flavor of whiskey.

They pair well partly because of what happens during the caramelizing process. You're using heat to break down natural sugars in the onion, causing a chemical reaction that browns them and gives them a sweet, nutty taste. Once you cook away some of the alcoholic burn of whiskey, it's got a fairly similar flavor profile, allowing it to enrich the cooked onions' taste.

All told, you can add up to a quarter cup of whiskey, but add it slowly and carefully. Alcohol can flare up, so it's best to lower the heat or remove the pan from the burner altogether. To avoid overpowering the natural sweetness of the onions, add only a couple of tablespoons at a time and allow the onions to absorb the flavor first. Keep in mind that adding whiskey at the beginning of cooking allows more alcohol to burn off and leaves you with smokier notes. Adding whiskey in the final few minutes gives the caramelized onions a stronger bite.