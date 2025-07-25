How LA's Oldest Eatery Helped Create One Of America's Most Iconic Sandwiches

The French dip sandwich, with its pile of thinly sliced roast beef, bubbly Swiss cheese tucked into a crusty French roll, and warm au jus gravy for dipping, is a true American classic. It's up there with other iconic sandwiches, including New Orlean's muffuletta or Maine's lobster roll. As with a lot of dishes, its history is laden with myth, mystery, and lore. In this case, two downtown Los Angeles restaurants have laid claim to being the first to make the French dip: Cole's and Philippe The Original. The fight has been raging for more than 100 years.

Cole's is considered the oldest eatery and bar in Los Angeles, having opened its doors in 1908. Located inside the Pacific Electric Building, once a busy street car station, owner Harry Cole first ran it under the name "Red Car Bar." Not long after, as the story goes, his chef, Jack Garlinghouse, created the first French dip sandwich for a customer with dental problems. "Can you tip the bun into the juice? They are too hard. They hurt my gums," a customer requested, according to a 1993 Los Angeles Times interview (via Newspapers.com) with Jimmy Barela, who was a bartender at Cole's. Garlinghouse ended up dipping the entire sandwich into the gravy, et voilà, the French dip had arrived. Soon, everybody wanted one.