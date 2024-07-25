The Best Types Of Pasta To Pair With Cream Sauce

Pasta is nothing if not versatile. After it's boiled, you can toss it with an infinite number of sauces, ending up with a new taste experience each time. Looking for a lighter plate of noodles? Just toss your pasta in marinara with some tongs (aka the right way). In the mood for something rich and decadent? A cream sauce is your best bet.

When pairing pasta with the luxuriousness of dairy, chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, and host of "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio" has a crucial tip for you — choose the right type of pasta. His first choices might not surprise you, as one of them is famously friendly with Alfredo (which you can give a major steak upgrade). "Fettuccine for sure and then Tagliatelle. The old school fettuccine cut allows the sauce to coat each strand evenly and the same goes for tagliatelle and my all-time favorite pappardelle, a wider cut of pasta," he told Chowhound in an exclusive interview.

These long, flat pasta shapes have plenty of surface area for sauce to cling to. That means you'll enjoy a perfect proportion of pasta and sauce in every bite, without any disappointingly bland mouthfuls. If you prefer rounder pasta shapes, no worries — Chef Mirabile has a few recommendations for you there, too.

