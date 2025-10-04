Skip The Pizza And Make These Pepperoni Mozzarella Sticks Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one classic meal that is hands down a family favorite, it's pizza. The toasted, chewy crust, tangy sauce, melted cheese, and nearly endless list of possible toppings makes for a winning combination that is consistently a crowd-pleaser. For a fun twist, recipe developer Miriam Hahn has merged classic pepperoni pizza and mozzarella sticks to create handheld pepperoni pizza-inspired mozzarella sticks, delightfully cheesy and savory little snacks that the whole family can enjoy. By using pre-made pizza dough, these mozzarella sticks are a breeze to make. Just trim the dough, stuff with mozzarella string cheese, diced pepperoni, sauce, and spices, then into the fryer the sticks go to get that perfect golden-brown crust.

"This is one of those recipes that is fun for little helpers to help with," Hahn says. "You can set up a rolling station for the kids and then take over for the frying." She notes that you can also prep these mozzarella sticks in advance, if you anticipate a busy evening. "If you want to get a jump on making these early in the day, just roll them, and keep them in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to cook," Hahn advises.