The Key Differences Between Bolognese Sauce And Marinara Sauce

If you have ever been lucky enough to participate in a traditional Passata Day, you know just how serious Italians are about having a stockpile of tomato sauce. Otherwise known as Tomato Sauce Day, it's when families gather together after the tomato harvest and make massive batches of tomato puree to use during the winter months. Many people add herbs and garlic to each bottle of sauce, having a readymade marinara for those winter evenings when you just don't feel like cooking something elaborate. These bottles of tomato sauce can also be helpful when you need to make bolognese and don't have hours to simmer the spices and meat. An extra bottle of marinara sauce in the kitchen can be used to make a simplified bolognese sauce. Though it won't have the complex flavors and thicker consistency of a traditional bolognese, it can work in a pinch by adding meat and vegetables.

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have Italian friends gifting them jars of marinara sauce to get them though the winter, so sometimes store bought will have to do. It's always a good idea to have a bottle of multipurpose marinara sauce in the cupboard. Though it can never be as good as the homemade variety, some brands definitely come closer to replicating the authentic flavors than others. Marinara sauce can be used as a base for soups and stews, for pizza sauce, in lasagna, and as a starter for more elaborate pasta sauces. You can get as creative as you want, but sometimes, nothing hits the spot quite like a simple plate of spaghetti with marinara sauce.