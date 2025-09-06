21 Best Cook Once, Eat Twice Meals That Save Families Both Time And Money

The worst part of being an adult (at least in our minds) isn't paying taxes, mowing the lawn, or the like — it's deciding what to make for dinner every night. Nobody ever told us how exhausting it would be to not only prepare something different every night, but also shop for, prepare, and clean up after said meal. And if your household is anything like ours, you know that some nights are busier than others. If you don't take the time to meal prep in bulk at least once a week, you could be ordering takeout more than you (and your wallet) would like.

There are a whole host of recipes that are not only affordable to make, but keep well in the fridge for several days. In some cases, these family-friendly dishes actually taste better after they've been left to sit in the fridge for a couple of days. Plus, not only could you have dinner on standby for several days, but you could also enjoy your leftovers for lunch throughout the week, or perhaps repurpose the main for another dish entirely. Rest assured that you won't have to miss out on flavorful and exciting dishes even if you're opting to meal prep any of these delicious meals.