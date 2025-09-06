21 Best Cook Once, Eat Twice Meals That Save Families Both Time And Money
The worst part of being an adult (at least in our minds) isn't paying taxes, mowing the lawn, or the like — it's deciding what to make for dinner every night. Nobody ever told us how exhausting it would be to not only prepare something different every night, but also shop for, prepare, and clean up after said meal. And if your household is anything like ours, you know that some nights are busier than others. If you don't take the time to meal prep in bulk at least once a week, you could be ordering takeout more than you (and your wallet) would like.
There are a whole host of recipes that are not only affordable to make, but keep well in the fridge for several days. In some cases, these family-friendly dishes actually taste better after they've been left to sit in the fridge for a couple of days. Plus, not only could you have dinner on standby for several days, but you could also enjoy your leftovers for lunch throughout the week, or perhaps repurpose the main for another dish entirely. Rest assured that you won't have to miss out on flavorful and exciting dishes even if you're opting to meal prep any of these delicious meals.
1. Super Moist Turkey Meatloaf
Meatloaf has a timeless appeal and is a mainstay on dinner tables even today. Our recipe swaps the classic beef base for a leaner, lighter turkey and loads it up with flavorful veggies and fruits, like onion, sweet potato, apple, and garlic.
Unlike classic meatloaf, which uses a ketchup topping, this recipe opts for a more flavorful substitute: chutney. You can even put your own spin on the recipe by adding in different spices or swapping out the standard sharp cheddar for Gouda or melty Gruyère. It's unique, fun, and it keeps well in the fridge for several days.
Recipe: Super Moist Turkey Meatloaf
2. Easy Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
It turns out that pulled pork isn't just great for tailgates. It can also be an excellent protein to keep in your fridge for busy weeknight meals.
This recipe is relatively hands-off and can be made in a slow-cooker. Simply combine your pork shoulder (aka pork butt) with onions and seasonings until it's soft and shreddable. It'll take upwards of eight to 10 hours, meaning you can set it up in the morning and have dinner almost ready to go by the time you get home from work. Season it with your favorite barbecue sauce and stuff it between slider buns or use it as a taco filling.
Recipe: Easy Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
3. Basic But Foolproof Whole Roasted Chicken
There is just so much you can do with roast chicken, from serving it with rice or roast vegetables to slicing it thinly and using it on sandwiches. This whole roast chicken recipe is incredibly basic, but incredibly flavorful at the same time.
It's rubbed and filled with flavorful garlic butter, which adds dimension while keeping it neutral enough to pair with a variety of sides. You can also take things a step further and experiment with different aromatics and seasonings to make it uniquely your own.
4. Simple One-Pan Chicken Fajitas
There is something magical about watching the sizzling tray of fajitas reach your table inside in a crowded Mexican restaurant. This recipe brings the same euphoria to your kitchen table. The chicken and veggies are left to marinate in a tasty sauce before being perfectly charred in a skillet or grill pan.
There are tons of ways to enjoy these fajitas on day two or three. Stuff them into tortillas for flavorful tacos, add them to your grain bowl, or stuff them into your breakfast burrito for an extra dose of protein and crunch.
Recipe: Simple One Pan Chicken Fajitas
5. Barley and Walnut-Stuffed Bell Peppers
Stuffed peppers are an excellent meal prep dish. Instead of using meat, this recipe opts for fiber-rich barley and walnuts, along with flavorful additions like currants and lemon. You could make it entirely vegan by swapping out the feta cheese for a plant-based substitute.
We love this recipe because of how fragrant it is and how the textures of the crunchy nuts and soft pearl barley work together to create a wholesome bite. It's great enjoyed the same day or after leftovers have had a few extra days to meld.
6. Basic 3-Bean Vegetarian Chili
Chili is an incredibly nutrient-dense dish that arguably tastes better after it sits in the fridge. This fiber- and protein-rich dish combines black beans, kidney beans, and vegetarian refried beans to create a savory and Southwestern-inspired stew.
Garnish your bowl with sliced avocado and sour cream for the perfect cooling contrast against the warming spices. Besides eating it straight from the container, you can use the leftovers for your baked potatoes or as a topping for hot dogs.
Recipe: Basic 3-Bean Vegetarian Chili
7. 3-Ingredient Egg Bites
Some of the best make-ahead meals aren't dinners. This three-ingredient egg bite recipe calls for the simplest of ingredients: eggs, cottage cheese, and salt. The eggs and cottage cheese deliver a powerful protein punch, and you can easily dress up your recipe with add-ins like tomato, breakfast meats, and cheese.
Once you've cooled your egg bites, you can store them in an airtight container and enjoy them for a few more days. They're a nutritious breakfast perfect for busy mornings and kids absolutely love them.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Egg Bites
8. Slow Cooker Chicken Mole
Slow cooker recipes, like this one for chicken mole, are ideal for making in bulk. This Mexican-inspired protein can be used for grain bowls, tacos, burritos, sliders, and more, making it a very versatile dish.
That said, it doesn't sacrifice flavor; it's filled with fragrant chiles, bittersweet chocolate, and raisins. You can always alter the spiciness by adding more or less chiles, and the flavor is more pronounced after it's allowed to sit in the fridge for a little bit.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Mole
9. Honey Mustard-Glazed Ham
One does not simply make a single serving of honey-glazed ham. This recipe makes enough to feed an army; a single ham can feed upwards of 10 people.
So if you have the time, you can make a whole one on the weekend and pepper it into your meals throughout the week. Eat the leftovers with breakfast, stuff them in a sandwich, or add them to your favorite soup or stew for a salty and hearty twist.
Recipe: Honey Mustard-Glazed Ham
10. Honey Soy Marinated Baked Chicken Thighs
Chicken thighs are an incredibly versatile cut, especially when they're coated in this tasty honey and soy sauce marinade. The chicken needs to sit in the sauce for at least an hour, though you could let it sit overnight if you want a heartier flavor.
You can store the leftover chicken thighs in the fridge for a few days, or even freeze them for later. They're great paired with roasted veggies, corn on the cob, rice, or potatoes. You can even shred the meat for chicken salad or dip.
11. Classic Cheesy Baked Ziti
Baked ziti is an excellent Sunday supper. Turns out, it makes a tasty Monday and Tuesday supper, too.
The recipe is rather simple: rigatoni pasta topped with three types of cheese, sauce, and Italian sausage, and baked until gooey and fragrant. Just be sure to make extra garlic bread so that you'll have something to eat with this leftover-friendly pasta dish throughout the week.
Recipe: Classic Cheesy Baked Ziti
12. Smoky Sweet Barbecue Beef Short Ribs
Short ribs are flavorful. But this recipe, which uses a tantalizing blend of blueberry jam, canned chipotles in adobo, Worcestershire sauce, and Thai chili sauce, takes it to a new level.
The tasty ribs can be served with an array of sides. That includes rice, potatoes, and veggies, and are guaranteed to be the star of your next dinner party (and the next few meals after that).
13. Easy Slow Cooker Spicy Turkey Chili
Chili is an excellent dish that will warm you up on the coldest of winter days. Our recipe is made in a slow cooker and sports a bold flavor courtesy of ingredients like canned chipotle in adobo, beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, and sweet potatoes.
The ingredient list is relatively short and features a ton of canned ingredients, making it a great option for folks on a budget. Besides eating it by the bowl, try it on your baked potatoes or serve it alongside freshly baked cornbread.
14. Roasted Miso Maple Salmon
We are big fans of one-pan meals, especially when they involve punchy and bold flavors. This roasted miso maple salmon recipe is about as simple as it gets. The fish is left to marinate in the sauce before it's placed on a sheet pan with green beans and broccoli rabe.
You can stick to just the filets and the greens for a low-carb meal, or serve it alongside fluffy cilantro rice to make it a heartier meal. We'd recommend storing the leftover rice separately to stave off mushiness.
Recipe: Roasted Miso Maple Salmon
15. Spicy Slow Cooker Beef Chili
There's something very homey about a slow cooker beef chili. This one is packed with relatively inexpensive ingredients, including canned tomatoes and beans, peppers and onions, and ground beef. It's an easy recipe to scale up if you're looking to feed a crowd or planning to have leftovers throughout the week.
This chili is best served with a scoop of sour cream to offset the savoriness and salt, though a fresh sprinkle of scallions or parsley can also do the trick. Store it in the fridge for a few days, or freeze the extras for future meals.
Recipe: Spicy Slow Cooker Beef Chili
16. The Bear-Inspired Gourmet Hamburger Helper
This gourmet Hamburger Helper recipe will have you saying "Yes, chef!" in no time at all. Inspired by chef Sydney's recipe in Season 4, this pasta recipe is filled with inexpensive yet tantalizing ingredients.
It starts with a base of cheeseburger macaroni Helper, but adds ground beef, aromatics, grated cheese, heavy cream, and more. It's finished off with a crunchy breadcrumb topping, which ultimately transports a ho-hum boxed pasta into the kitchen of "The Bear."
17. Buffalo Chicken and Gorgonzola Meatballs
No tailgate is complete without copious amounts of Buffalo chicken dip. If you love this iconic appetizer, you're going to have a soft spot for these Buff chick meatballs filled with flavorful Gorgonzola.
The blue cheese adds the perfect amount of funk and salt to the meatballs, which are baked on a tray before being smothered in hot sauce and served warm. These protein-rich bites are a great lunchtime meal, or they can be enjoyed as a quick after school snack during the week.
18. Triple Anise Chicken Salad
Chicken salad has never received the respect that it so rightfully deserves. This flavorful chicken salad recipe, which incorporates toasted walnuts, fennel bulbs and fronds, dried cherries, and tarragon, is going to become your new lunchtime staple.
The base of this recipe is made with rotisserie chicken (which you can repurpose for other recipes, as well), though you could also substitute it with roasted or canned chicken. It's light, flavorful, and could be served on crusty bread, in a wrap, or atop a salad.
Recipe: Triple Anise Chicken Salad
19. Wild Rice and Walnut-Stuffed Acorn Squash
The fall and winter months are the perfect time to start experimenting with flavorful and hearty ingredients, like acorn squash. This stuffed squash recipe doesn't skimp on the flavor (or the color). It's made with hearty wild rice, walnuts, and spices and topped with a tantalizing pomegranate seed relish.
Make sure to store the relish separately from the squash to prevent the filling from becoming soupy. This dish is very filling and can make for generous lunches.
20. 1-Pot Turkey Taco Pasta
We're always on the lookout for recipes that are as appealing to kids as they are to adults. This turkey taco pasta certainly fits the bill, and it's a great choice for when your taco nights are starting to look a little uninspired.
The turkey is cooked with a medley of veggies and spices before salsa verde, chicken stock, and canned tomatoes are added to the pot with the dry pasta. Not only will you love the flavors and short ingredient list, but you'll also love that you only have to clean one pot when it's all said and done.
Recipe: 1-Pot Turkey Taco Pasta
21. Ham and Feta Egg White Bites
Folks in search of a high-protein and flavorful breakfast will appreciate these ham and feta egg white bites. They're light and airy, though they don't skimp on the flavor. The combination of salty feta and ham is an excellent contrast to the eggy base.
If you're making egg bites for the week, be sure to let the bites cool before you pack them away in a freezer bag or airtight container. They will last up to five days in the fridge.
Recipe: Ham and Feta Egg White Bites