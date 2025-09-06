​​The One Thing You Should Never Do When Making A Tequila Sunrise

Tequila sunrises are one of those famous cocktails every tequila lover should know. Legend has it that The Rolling Stones enjoyed a few of these drinks at the start of their concert tour, and it became firmly cemented in pop culture when the Eagles memorialized the drink with their hit song of the same name. Not only is this a cocktail of rock legend, but with flavors mellow and approachable, its the stuff of imbibers' dreams. For anyone eager to make it at home, its signature layered look is not only alluring, but easy to achieve — as long as you avoid stirring the drink after pouring in all the ingredients.

This one mistake will ruin the signature gradient sunrise effect of this throwback cocktail that is as simple to make as one, two, three. To craft this drink, start by pouring tequila into a glass already filled with ice. Follow with orange juice, and finish with a splash of grenadine. The pouring order matters here, and though the grenadine is added last, this denser, more viscous sweetener will fall to the bottom of the glass, completing the visually appealing ombre display.