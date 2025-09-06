The One Thing You Should Never Do When Making A Tequila Sunrise
Tequila sunrises are one of those famous cocktails every tequila lover should know. Legend has it that The Rolling Stones enjoyed a few of these drinks at the start of their concert tour, and it became firmly cemented in pop culture when the Eagles memorialized the drink with their hit song of the same name. Not only is this a cocktail of rock legend, but with flavors mellow and approachable, its the stuff of imbibers' dreams. For anyone eager to make it at home, its signature layered look is not only alluring, but easy to achieve — as long as you avoid stirring the drink after pouring in all the ingredients.
This one mistake will ruin the signature gradient sunrise effect of this throwback cocktail that is as simple to make as one, two, three. To craft this drink, start by pouring tequila into a glass already filled with ice. Follow with orange juice, and finish with a splash of grenadine. The pouring order matters here, and though the grenadine is added last, this denser, more viscous sweetener will fall to the bottom of the glass, completing the visually appealing ombre display.
Other ways to enjoy a classic tequila sunrise
This classic cocktail is easy to drink thanks to its sweet and tangy flavor profile, and the hint of acidity from the tequila perfectly complements the pleasing pomegranate flavors of the grenadine. It is also just as simple to effortlessly layer this drink in a pitcher as it is to pour it into a glass, making this a winning idea for a make-ahead party punch. To complete the sunrise aesthetic, top each guest's glass with a wheel of orange or lemon to mimic the sun, and stud it with a cherry.
If you are a fan of a tequila sunrise, but would like to play with the script a bit, consider making a tequila sunset, which adds additional elements like pineapple or blackberry brandy into the mix. You can also turn this drink into a Corona-based cocktail for a hoppy, playful twist, which includes swapping out the tequila for beer. Finally, try another mash-up by swapping a classic tequila with a fruity option, like a mango, grapefruit, or coconut-infused choice. No matter what recipe you go with, just remember to fight the urge to stir (at least until you've served the drink and snapped a picture).