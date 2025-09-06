Give Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza A Gourmet Upgrade With This Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taco Bell has long been the go-to chain for Mexican-inspired fast-food feasts. Along with best sellers like tacos and burritos, the menu also features plenty of creative spins, including a Mexican pizza. Consisting of crispy tortilla shells loaded with beef, refried beans, sauce, tomatoes, and assorted cheeses, it's iconic enough to warrant a slew of copycat recipes to enjoy it at home. Chowhound recipe developer Patterson Watkins describes herself as a "'Live Mas' kinda gal" and was up to the task of recreating such an iconic dish. "To be given an opportunity to create an upscale version of the iconic Mexican Pizza, I couldn't contain my excitement," she quips.

Watkins tweaks her gourmet Taco Bell Mexican pizza recipe in a few ways to further enhance it, without detracting from its deliciousness. "My favorite thing about this recipe has to be the beef barbacoa sub-in for the seasoned ground beef," she says. "This chipotle-spiked, garlic-rich, lime and vinegar-zested pulled beef is magic and is an absolute upgrade from the original." Then, she swaps ordinary refried beans for homemade mashed pinto beans. "The beans are simmered in a hearty glug of the barbacoa broth," she explains, which leaves them ultra tender and adds layers of "succulent flavors and enticing aromatics." If it sounds like too much, she asserts, "Mexican Pizza purists will not be disappointed in this gourmet reworking (I count myself in that category and was quickly won over)."