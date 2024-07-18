The 6 Best And 6 Worst Orange Juice Brands

Which came first, orange the color or orange the fruit? According to Mental Floss, the color orange wasn't used until the 1400s, while we have records of the fruit dating back at least 100 years before that. Oranges were first found in tropical Asia, and since then the citrusy fruit and subsequent juice have found their way around the world. Unfortunately, not all orange juices are created equally.

Making orange juice in a factory is a multi-step process. First, the fruit is washed and sent through a machine that removes the peel and extracts the juice. Next, it's filtered, and other ingredients, like sugar, are added to enhance the taste. Then, excess oils and gasses are removed. Some brands also pasteurize and homogenize their juices before packaging. If the juice is from concentrate, water is removed and what remains is transported to another location where water will be added back in and the juice will be pasteurized before packaging. All these different aspects can affect the flavor of the orange juice, so we've done a taste test to determine the six best and six worst orange juices on shelves today.

