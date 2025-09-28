10 Tips For A Better Tequila Sunrise, According To A Bartender

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tequila Sunrises are one of the most iconic drinks associated with the beloved spirit, aside from the margarita, of course. Regardless of the drink's status, knowing how to craft one properly goes a long way in ensuring every cocktail bearing its name reaches its full potential. At face value, making a Tequila Sunrise is relatively simple. Start by pouring a shot of tequila into a rocks glass, add ice, fill with orange juice, and top with a float of grenadine. However, the devil is in the details, as they say. So, if you're ready to learn how to make a Tequila Sunrise like a pro, there are a few tips to keep in mind.

As a die-hard fan of tequila and someone with 10 years of bartending experience under my belt (plus an additional 10 in the foodservice industry), crafting a top-tier Tequila Sunrise is something I pride myself on — and I'm excited to teach you what it's all about. Keep the tips I describe below in mind the next time you whip up a Tequila Sunrise, and your drinks will reach legendary status in no time. Or, at the very least, they will taste like a professional mixologist made them. They might just make you the envy of all your tequila-loving friends as well. Score!