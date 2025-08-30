This Chicken Cobbler Recipe Puts A Cheesy Spin On Classic Pot Pie
If you're looking for a true weeknight winner, this cheesy, creamy chicken cobbler delivers comfort and convenience with every bite. It combines tender rotisserie chicken with a mix of veggies and fresh herbs, all coated in a rich, creamy sauce for a soul-satisfying, one-dish meal. The crowning touch is a golden, cheesy buttermilk biscuit topping that bakes up fluffy and tender — perfect for soaking up every drop of the luscious filling.
Even better, this dish comes together in well under an hour, making it just as practical as it is delicious. You can even prepare it ahead of time and reheat for a meal that's ready to serve on busy weeknights. As recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This cobbler is pure comfort food without the fuss. No matter what time of year you make it, it's a go-to for something cozy, filling, family-friendly, and fast." She also notes that this cobbler freezes well, which means you could double the recipe and freeze leftovers.
Gather the ingredients for creamy cheesy chicken cobbler
To make this cobbler, you'll start by sauteing the aromatics in a combination of olive oil and butter. Onions, carrots, and celery form a classic mirepoix base, with garlic to boost the savory notes. You may also want white wine on hand to deglaze the pan, but this ingredient is optional. Other necessary ingredients for the cobbler itself include all-purpose flour, chicken stock, salt, pepper, half-and-half, shredded rotisserie chicken, frozen peas, thyme, and parsley.
For the cheesy biscuit topping, you'll need more flour, baking powder, salt, and black pepper as the dry base. Grated butter is worked in to create tender, flaky layers, and shredded cheddar cheese delivers a tangy, cheesy flavor profile. Fresh parsley and chives brighten it all up, while buttermilk (or half-and-half) binds the mixture into a soft, golden biscuit that tops off this comforting dish.
Step 1: Melt butter and oil in skillet
Prepare the cobbler filling: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil and butter until butter is melted.
Step 2: Saute the onions, carrots, and celery
Add onion, carrots, and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes or until tender and just beginning to brown.
Step 3: Add garlic
Stir in garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Step 4: Stir in the white wine
Stir in wine, if using, and cook until mostly evaporated.
Step 5: Sprinkle the veggies with flour
Add flour and stir to coat veggies. Cook for an additional minute.
Step 6: Stir in the chicken stock
Slowly stir in stock and season with salt.
Step 7: Cook the mixture until thickened
Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened.
Step 8: Stir in the half-and-half
Stir in half-and-half or cream.
Step 9: Add chicken, peas, herbs, and cobbler filling to baking dish
Place chicken, peas, thyme, parsley, and pepper in a 2.4-quart baking dish and toss with the stock mixture to combine. Set aside.
Step 10: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 11: Prepare the biscuit topping
Prepare the biscuit topping: In a large bowl, stir to combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper.
Step 12: Grate the cheese and butter
Using a box grater, grate 6 tablespoons of the cold butter and the cheddar cheese separately.
Step 13: Use your fingers to rub butter into flour mixture
Rub the butter into the flour mixture using your fingertips until only pea-sized bits remain visible.
Step 14: Add cheese and herbs
Add the cheese and herbs and toss to combine.
Step 15: Fold in the buttermilk
Gently fold in the buttermilk until combined.
Step 16: Pour biscuits over cobbler in baking dish
Pour the biscuit mixture evenly over the chicken mixture in the baking dish.
Step 17: Drizzle butter on top
Melt remaining butter and drizzle over the biscuit topping.
Step 18: Bake the cobbler until golden brown
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly.
Step 19: Serve the creamy cheesy chicken cobbler
Let stand for 5 minutes, then serve.
What to serve with creamy cheesy chicken cobbler
Ingredients
- For the cobbler
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ medium yellow onion, peeled and diced
- 4 carrots, peeled and diced
- 2 celery ribs, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ cup half-and-half (or heavy cream)
- 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded (about 6 cups)
- ¾ cup frozen peas
- 1 tablespoon thyme leaves
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley leaves
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- For the biscuit topping
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ tablespoon baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ cup cold unsalted butter, divided
- 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley leaves
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives
- 1 ¾ cup buttermilk (or half-and-half)
Optional Ingredients
- ¼ cup white wine
Can I make any part of this chicken cobbler ahead of time?
To make this cobbler even better, you can prepare it ahead so it's ready to serve as needed. To make it in advance, prepare the filling as directed. Pour into the baking dish, wrap tightly, and refrigerate for up to three days. When ready to serve, let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats, then top fresh with the biscuit mixture and butter before baking as directed.
You can also freeze the unbaked casserole (with the biscuit topping), well-wrapped, for up to three months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight, and bake as directed, adding a few minutes to the baking time and tenting with foil as needed.
Leftover cobbler can be stored for up to four days, or frozen for up to three months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator if frozen before reheating. Reheat covered in a preheated 350 F oven until warmed through. Small portions can also be reheated in the microwave.
How can I switch up this chicken cobbler recipe?
It's easy to change up this chicken cobbler recipe based on your preferences or what you have on hand, so feel free to get creative with ingredient swaps and additions. Leftover cooked chicken works perfectly, and shredded turkey, leftover cooked sausage, or even ground turkey or chicken can be used in the place of rotisserie chicken. To boost the veggie content, add in sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, corn, or wilted spinach or kale. You can also use a different kind of cheese, with cheeses like Gruyère, pepper Jack, or Fontina all being good options.
Dried herbs can be used in place of fresh ones (in smaller quantities), or swap in small amounts of minced rosemary, tarragon, or sage as desired. For acidity without wine, a splash of apple cider vinegar or lemon juice combined with additional stock can add a similar subtle tanginess. You can also experiment with the topping. Skip the homemade biscuits and use store-bought biscuit dough, a cornbread topping, mashed potatoes, or puff pastry for a pot pie feel. This recipe is versatile, so feel free to adjust based on what ingredients you have on hand.