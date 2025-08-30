This Chicken Cobbler Recipe Puts A Cheesy Spin On Classic Pot Pie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a true weeknight winner, this cheesy, creamy chicken cobbler delivers comfort and convenience with every bite. It combines tender rotisserie chicken with a mix of veggies and fresh herbs, all coated in a rich, creamy sauce for a soul-satisfying, one-dish meal. The crowning touch is a golden, cheesy buttermilk biscuit topping that bakes up fluffy and tender — perfect for soaking up every drop of the luscious filling.

Even better, this dish comes together in well under an hour, making it just as practical as it is delicious. You can even prepare it ahead of time and reheat for a meal that's ready to serve on busy weeknights. As recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This cobbler is pure comfort food without the fuss. No matter what time of year you make it, it's a go-to for something cozy, filling, family-friendly, and fast." She also notes that this cobbler freezes well, which means you could double the recipe and freeze leftovers.