How To Easily Mash Potatoes (Without A Masher)

If there's a comfort food more familiar, versatile, or beloved than mashed potatoes, we have yet to discover it. This creamy, buttery, carb-filled dish is not only a favorite during the holidays, but also as a delicious foundation for perfectly browned, restaurant-worthy beef stew, and an exceptionally tasty way to get your daily dose of vitamin C. Of course, this is provided they're mashed properly — and, yes, there are right and wrong ways to mash your potatoes.

The right ways result in a velvety side dish that's lush with the perfect amount of fat and easy to hollow into a vessel for lump-free, old school gravy. The wrong method, however, activates the starches in the potatoes' cells, creating a gluey, gummy paste that's somehow both too dense and too watery. That's why blenders and food processors are the shortcut you should absolutely never use to make your mashed potatoes. If you want a fast, fuss-free way to mash your taters, there are other tools that get the job done very well.

The first of these tools is a potato ricer, which looks a little like a hinged citrus reamer with a perforated cup instead of a ridged dome. Forcing freshly boiled potatoes through these little holes quickly breaks them down into light, fluffy mash when mixed with a little butter and milk. The other tool is a bit unusual — a grid-style cooling rack. Pushing boiled potatoes through the grid offers similar results to a ricer with a convenient DIY twist.