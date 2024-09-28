Shepherd's Vs Cottage Pie: What's The Difference?

Leftovers got a big-time upgrade when some unknown soul in the British Isles in the 18th century decided to mince up yesterday's beef, and some mixed vegetables, and top the whole thing off with mashed potatoes. Whether the resulting dish is called shepherd's pie or cottage pie all depends on the meat. Otherwise, they're pretty much the same dish.

The original recipe, which used beef, was called cottage pie. The name was inspired by the cottages that the people of the Great Isle lived in at the time of the recipe's inception. This recipe is usually attributed to the English who were in a better position to eat beef, from a financial standpoint, than the Irish were. Recipes for cottage pie started cropping up in cookbooks in the 1700s. Frugal home cooks loved it because it gave them a delish and inexpensive way to use up the remnants of dinner beyond just tossing them back in the oven to warm them over.

Technically, shepherd's pie didn't roll onto the scene until the 19th century. Like cottage pie derived its name from the cottages that people lived in, shepherd's pie drew its naming inspiration from the shepherds — those of Irish or Scottish descent — who took care of the sheep and lambs that eventually became the roasted lamb meat that went into the version of the dish that became associated with the Irish.

