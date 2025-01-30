13 Tips You Need To Cook An Unforgettable Shepherd's Pie

In the British Isles, wood-paneled pubs on cobbled roads are havens for shepherd's pie, the heartiest of comfort foods. With creamy mashed potatoes coating the top, and a savory gravy of ground meat and roasted vegetables on the bottom, this gloom-defying delicacy beats the blues every time. Yet if you're a novice chef, you might feel cowed by the prospect of cooking it from scratch. This casserole is not the average one-and-done dump dinner; it requires a bit of preparation and multiple steps — simmering a stew, and whipping up spuds — to pull off swimmingly.

Assuming you're trying to recreate the plate you tried in that hole-in-the-wall in Dublin, what can you do to transform a hum-drum dinner into something unforgettable? For now, you can put down your American Express Travel card, because restaurateurs at work in the U.S. can help level up your cooking goals in no time. Chowhound spoke with James Sawyer, executive chef at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Las Vegas, as well as Ashlee Gardner, owner of The Cat & Fiddle in Hollywood, to get the 411 on crafting the classic meal at home. Both specialize in authentic Irish cuisine, and years in the profession has cemented their expertise. So follow along for some sage advice (and excellent tricks) to impress your dinner guests every time.