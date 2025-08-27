This 3-Ingredient Raspberry Lemonade Trifle Will Give Your Party A British Flair
The British trifle is a grand dessert that is not only an elaborate presentation but a feast for the senses. Coming from humble origins as a way to use up leftovers, the modern-day trifle is characterized by layers of creamy, cakey, and fruity splendor fit for the finest of holiday and celebration tables. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird strips down this festive classic with a 3-ingredient raspberry lemonade British trifle. Tart, brightly flavored lemon curd takes the place of cream or custard, and fresh raspberries are used in 2 ways — as a simple cooked puree in place of jam and as whole fruit for layering and garnishing. Kinnaird uses prepared pound cake to cube and toss between the layers of puree, curd, and berries for a trifle that packs a punch of bright colors and mouthwatering flavors. This trifle is tart and refreshing, just like a glass of raspberry lemonade on a hot summer day.
The beauty of a trifle is that its flavors improve after chilling and marinating, so this is a perfect dessert to make ahead and pull out moments before serving. Once the berries are cooked down and strained for the puree, the trifle can be assembled in minutes and serves a crowd, as a little goes a long way. This chilled stunner might just become a go-to summer celebration centerpiece.
Gather the 3-ingredient raspberry lemonade British trifle ingredients
This 3-ingredient recipe is a breeze to put together with literally just 3 ingredients. First, you will need some fresh raspberries for making both a cooked puree and for layering whole within and on top of the trifle. You will also need a homemade or store-bought pound cake. Check the freezer section of your local grocer for a brand such as Sara Lee or Entemanns. You can defrost the pound cake in your refrigerator overnight, or let it sit out at room temperature for about 30 minutes before slicing and cubing. You will also need some prepared or homemade lemon curd. Kinnaird likes the Bonne Maman brand for this ready-to-go preserve. The other important item for this recipe is a trifle dish, or a deep, see-through bowl for holding all of the layers.
Step 1: Add the raspberries to a saucepan
Add 4 pints of raspberries to a large saucepan.
Step 2: Bring the berries to a simmer
Bring to a simmer, crushing the berries with a spoon as they cook.
Step 3: Add water to the berries
Add ¼ cup water to the berries to thin the puree and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 4: Strain the berries
Strain the puree through a fine sieve set over a heat-proof bowl or container, pushing on the solids and seeds to extract all of the juices.
Step 5: Cool the puree
Set the container in the refrigerator to cool the puree, stirring occasionally (about 30 minutes).
Step 6: Trim the pound cake
While the puree cools down, trim the pound cake of any brown crust.
Step 7: Cut the pound cake into cubes
Cut the pound cake into ½-inch slices, then cut each slice into cubes.
Step 8: Add raspberry puree to the bottom of a trifle dish
In a trifle dish or other deep bowl, start by covering the bottom with a thin layer of raspberry puree.
Step 9: Add half of the pound cake cubes
Add half of the pound cake cubes.
Step 10: Drizzle with more puree
Drizzle with more puree to cover.
Step 11: Add half of the lemon curd
Spread half of the lemon curd over top.
Step 12: Add a layer of fresh raspberries
Add 1 pint fresh raspberries in a single layer.
Step 13: Repeat the layers
Repeat the process with the cake and puree, and finish with lemon curd.
Step 14: Garnish the top with remaining berries
Use the remaining pint of berries to garnish the top of the trifle.
Step 15: Chill the trifle
Refrigerate the trifle for at least 1 hour to allow the cake to absorb some of the liquid.
Step 16: Serve the trifle
Scoop the trifle into individual bowls to serve.
What pairs well with trifle?
Ingredients
- 6 pints fresh raspberries, divided
- 1 (1-pound) frozen or fresh pound cake
- 16 ounces prepared lemon curd
Directions
- Add 4 pints of raspberries to a large saucepan.
- Bring to a simmer, crushing the berries with a spoon as they cook.
- Add ¼ cup water to the berries to thin the puree and cook for 5 minutes.
- Strain the puree through a fine sieve set over a heat-proof bowl or container, pushing on the solids and seeds to extract all of the juices.
- Set the container in the refrigerator to cool the puree, stirring occasionally (about 30 minutes).
- While the puree cools down, trim the pound cake of any brown crust.
- Cut the pound cake into ½-inch slices, then cut each slice into cubes.
- In a trifle dish or other deep bowl, start by covering the bottom with a thin layer of raspberry puree.
- Add half of the pound cake cubes.
- Drizzle with more puree to cover.
- Spread half of the lemon curd over top.
- Add 1 pint fresh raspberries in a single layer.
- Repeat the process with the cake and puree, and finish with lemon curd.
- Use the remaining pint of berries to garnish the top of the trifle.
- Refrigerate the trifle for at least 1 hour to allow the cake to absorb some of the liquid.
- Scoop the trifle into individual bowls to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|465
|Total Fat
|18.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|95.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|73.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|15.9 g
|Total Sugars
|43.1 g
|Sodium
|231.7 mg
|Protein
|7.1 g
What is the history of the British Trifle?
The trifle is now an iconic holiday dish that typically graces Christmas buffet tables, recognizable by its layers of cake, fruit, custard, jam, and cream in attractive and transparent serving vessels. Though now esteemed for its elegant presentation, the trifle has very humble origins and was much more a utilitarian than a luxury treat. The British trifle dates back centuries to the days of old-fashioned no-bake desserts like fruit fools as well as more elaborate double-crust pies, both designed to use up ingredients on hand that had seen better days. Finding a creative and palatable way to use up stale biscuits, slices of cake, or even crusts of bread led to soaking them in brandy, sherry, or other liqueur, then attractively layering with simple cooked custard, and any fruit that had become overly ripe.
Modern trifles aim for curb appeal, with colorful and inviting layers of fresh and flavorful ingredients that extend beyond vanilla custard, sponge cake, and cream. You may find luminous gelatin, chocolate cookie crumbles, crunchy nuts, or shards of fresh coconut. Yet the trifle is still an excellent vehicle for giving new life to cakes and cookies that might taste fresher with a tipsy splash of spirits.
What substitutions or additions could I make to this recipe?
Because this trifle is stripped down to only 3 ingredients, it does omit some of the layers found in the traditional recipe. Lemon curd technically takes the place of cooked custard or pastry cream; however, having a layer of the tart lemon spread along with the mellow creamy custard would give your trifle an extra dimension of texture and richness. Sweetened whipped cream is another popular trifle layer or garnish. Consider topping your trifle with some piped stiff cream before garnishing with the fresh berries. You could also mix in blueberries or peaches to enhance the fruit flavor and give another splash of color.
As for the cake, try switching in cubes of angel food or other sponge cake to lighten up the texture. Ladyfingers or other biscuit-type cookies are also delicious when used in trifles and will nicely soak up the extra juices from berries. And don't forget that you can always add a dash of cream sherry, amaretto, or other sweet liqueur to give your trifle an extra festive flair.