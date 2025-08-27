This 3-Ingredient Raspberry Lemonade Trifle Will Give Your Party A British Flair

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The British trifle is a grand dessert that is not only an elaborate presentation but a feast for the senses. Coming from humble origins as a way to use up leftovers, the modern-day trifle is characterized by layers of creamy, cakey, and fruity splendor fit for the finest of holiday and celebration tables. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird strips down this festive classic with a 3-ingredient raspberry lemonade British trifle. Tart, brightly flavored lemon curd takes the place of cream or custard, and fresh raspberries are used in 2 ways — as a simple cooked puree in place of jam and as whole fruit for layering and garnishing. Kinnaird uses prepared pound cake to cube and toss between the layers of puree, curd, and berries for a trifle that packs a punch of bright colors and mouthwatering flavors. This trifle is tart and refreshing, just like a glass of raspberry lemonade on a hot summer day.

The beauty of a trifle is that its flavors improve after chilling and marinating, so this is a perfect dessert to make ahead and pull out moments before serving. Once the berries are cooked down and strained for the puree, the trifle can be assembled in minutes and serves a crowd, as a little goes a long way. This chilled stunner might just become a go-to summer celebration centerpiece.