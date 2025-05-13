12 Fast Food Burgers, Ranked

Hamburgers have been a big part of fast food for a long time. In fact, hamburgers are how fast food began, and the very first chain to introduce the concept was not the golden arches you'd expect. Known for its sliders, White Castle popularized the counter-serve style of eating with a simple, quickly-made patty and bun, thus launching America's fast-food culinary scene. These days it's hard to go a mile without seeing at least one drive-through offering a burger for the road; so the question is, then, which ones are worth stopping for?

While White Castle may have been the first fast-food burger on the market, it won't appear in my ranking. This is partially because the restaurant offers sliders, not burgers — but also because the closest White Castle to me is in an entirely different state. I tried every fast food burger within 90 miles to judge beef flavor, bun texture, topping makeup, and overall value, ranking them in order of worst to best. And while I have Midwestern-favorite Culver's on the list, my Ohio-based ranking had to do without the famously West Coast In-N-Out, so if that's your favorite, go ahead and put it at the top of the list for me.