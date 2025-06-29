Give Burgers A Zesty Upgrade With This Tangy Sauce Recipe

Whether you eat veggie burgers, beef burgers, or turkey burgers, a good sauce can elevate a basic burger into a crave-worthy, flavor-packed meal to remember. Standard condiments like ketchup and mustard are fine, but it's easy to upgrade your burger experience by whipping up this special sauce, and once you do, there's no going back. This creamy sauce is loaded with sweet and tangy flavor from relish, vinegar, mayonnaise, and ketchup, and the best part — you can make it ahead of time and it will get even better as it chills in the fridge.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "You'll definitely get that throwback feeling of drive-thru fast-food burgers when you taste this sauce. It was a favorite then, and it's a favorite now. I love how I can whip it together with basic pantry staples without pulling out any appliances. You can even make it dairy-free using vegan mayo." Keep reading to learn how to easily transform burger night into something special.