Give Burgers A Zesty Upgrade With This Tangy Sauce Recipe
Whether you eat veggie burgers, beef burgers, or turkey burgers, a good sauce can elevate a basic burger into a crave-worthy, flavor-packed meal to remember. Standard condiments like ketchup and mustard are fine, but it's easy to upgrade your burger experience by whipping up this special sauce, and once you do, there's no going back. This creamy sauce is loaded with sweet and tangy flavor from relish, vinegar, mayonnaise, and ketchup, and the best part — you can make it ahead of time and it will get even better as it chills in the fridge.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "You'll definitely get that throwback feeling of drive-thru fast-food burgers when you taste this sauce. It was a favorite then, and it's a favorite now. I love how I can whip it together with basic pantry staples without pulling out any appliances. You can even make it dairy-free using vegan mayo." Keep reading to learn how to easily transform burger night into something special.
Gather the ingredients for smash burger sauce recipe
To make this recipe, it's a very short list of ingredients. Check your fridge for mayonnaise, ketchup, and sweet relish. Then look in the cupboard for white vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Combine the mayonnaise and ketchup
In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise and ketchup until well blended.
Step 2: Add the remaining ingredients
Now add the relish, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper.
Step 3: Stir well
Stir well to combine.
Step 4: Cover and chill
Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.
What can I serve with this burger sauce?
Smash Burger Sauce Recipe
With just a few simple ingredients you can whip up this tangy, creamy sauce that transforms burgers, sandwiches, and salads into something special.
Ingredients
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup ketchup
- 2 teaspoons sweet relish
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
Directions
- In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise and ketchup until well blended.
- Now add the relish, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper.
- Stir well to combine.
- Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|223
|Total Fat
|22.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|5.0 g
|Sodium
|323.5 mg
|Protein
|0.2 g
Can I customize this burger sauce with other ingredients or flavors?
Of course, you can modify this simple recipe based on your preferences or tailor the flavor to a specific meal. If you're looking for something on the spicier side, add a teaspoon or two of hot sauce or sriracha. Instead of the sweet relish, finely dice a fresh jalapeño or another hot pepper of your choice. To bring in a smoky depth, try adding ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika or chipotle powder.
To go with a more vinegary tang, use dill pickle relish or finely dice dill pickles and use them instead of the sweet relish. Swap out the white vinegar for apple cider vinegar, rice vinegar, or red wine vinegar. Adding a teaspoon or two of Dijon mustard or a brown grainy mustard will add a sharp bite to the sauce.
To add a pungent pop of flavor, add 1 teaspoon of finely diced onion and a grated garlic clove. Fresh herbs work well here, too. Add in 1 teaspoon of diced fresh chives or parsley. You can stir them in, or blend the sauce in a blender to get the herby flavor without the added texture in the sauce. For a creamier sauce that will tone down the sweetness, try adding 2 tablespoons of sour cream or plain Greek yogurt.
What else can I use this sauce for besides burgers?
Although this sauce is a classic addition to burgers, it is delicious to use on many other things as well. Making a double batch of this sauce on burger night will lend itself to many uses the rest of the week. It makes a great condiment to use on sandwiches and wraps, and can easily replace mustard or mayonnaise. It adds a tangy and rich element that can make an average ham and cheese take on restaurant vibes.
It also makes a nice finishing sauce for veggie or grain bowls. Add a dollop of the sauce to a simple bowl of cooked rice, brown lentils, steamed veggies, and fresh avocado, and it will be transformed into a delicious and satisfying lunch. Or try drizzling it on cooked farro, black beans, and roasted red peppers for a hearty and savory yet bright veggie bowl.
The sauce can even be used for breakfast meals. Add it to a toasted English muffin, fried egg, bacon, and lettuce for the ultimate breakfast sandwich. Or try toasted sourdough, scrambled eggs, a slice of thin ham, tomato, and a layer of the sauce for a delicious start to the day.