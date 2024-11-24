Want Perfectly Melted Cheese On Your Burger? Try Bobby Flay's Quick Trick

Is a cheeseburger without perfectly melted cheese really a cheeseburger? Not only does a cold slice run the risk of falling off the burger, but it becomes a textural nightmare as the cooler cheese hardens slightly, never quite melding with the meat. Luckily, Bobby Flay has a quick trick that will have your burger sufficiently cheesed in no time at all.

The secret is steam, according to the "Iron Chef" and Food Network mainstay. Flay recommends keeping a squeeze bottle of water handy while your burgers cook on the griddle. When you're ready to top them with cheese, lay a slice on the burger, squirt some water on the griddle, and pop a domed lid like the Cuisinart 9-inch stainless steel melting dome, over it to seal in the steam created when the liquid hits the hot surface. That concentrated steam quickly helps the cheese melt into the perfect consistency so you avoid overcooking the burger in the process.