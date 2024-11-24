Want Perfectly Melted Cheese On Your Burger? Try Bobby Flay's Quick Trick
Is a cheeseburger without perfectly melted cheese really a cheeseburger? Not only does a cold slice run the risk of falling off the burger, but it becomes a textural nightmare as the cooler cheese hardens slightly, never quite melding with the meat. Luckily, Bobby Flay has a quick trick that will have your burger sufficiently cheesed in no time at all.
The secret is steam, according to the "Iron Chef" and Food Network mainstay. Flay recommends keeping a squeeze bottle of water handy while your burgers cook on the griddle. When you're ready to top them with cheese, lay a slice on the burger, squirt some water on the griddle, and pop a domed lid like the Cuisinart 9-inch stainless steel melting dome, over it to seal in the steam created when the liquid hits the hot surface. That concentrated steam quickly helps the cheese melt into the perfect consistency so you avoid overcooking the burger in the process.
The best cheese to use on a classic cheeseburger
A classic cheeseburger is typically served with either American or cheddar cheese, but which is better for burgers? Although the type of cheese you order on your burger largely comes down to personal preference, many experts — including Bobby Flay — agree that American cheese is superior. Flay dislikes the way cheddar melts and points out that it sweats. He likes American because it's engineered to melt and reminds him of childhood.
It's understandable if you don't like American cheese, though. You may have noticed the suspicious "cheese product" label on the packs of individually plastic-wrapped slices. Per federal regulations, processed American cheese requires that label because it contains less than 50% real cheese. Real or not, maybe you should reconsider. The consistency is just right for melting and the flavor is mild, making it a favorite go-to for one of the biggest names in burgers.