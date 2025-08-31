Juicy 3-Ingredient Tex-Mex Turkey Burgers Recipe

Want to switch up your burger game to something quick, flavorful, and unexpectedly delicious? Chances are you will have the necessary ingredients on hand for these juicy 3-ingredient Tex-Mex turkey burgers, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird. Turkey burgers often get a bad rap for being bland and dry, but rest assured that these burgers will have you reaching for ground turkey at the meat counter on repeat. Using only ground turkey thighs, your favorite salsa, and a Mexican cheese blend, you will create burgers that are juicy, succulent, and packed with zesty flavors. Dress them up with your favorite burger garnishes and buns for a no-sweat crowd pleaser.

Kinnaird says that her inspiration for this recipe came from the desire to use a few simple items she had on hand in her refrigerator. The shredded cheese and salsa serve double-duty by being both incorporated into the burger mix and as the garnish for the finished burgers. These turkey burgers are pan-fried in a bit of oil to help lock in the juices, but could also be prepared on your outdoor grill by rubbing the oil on the patties instead. The result of either method will be a juicy and tender burger full of melty cheese and fresh and spicy flavor. What's not to love?