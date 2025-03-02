Ditch The Frying Pan For Ridiculously Easy Loaded Quesadillas
When the craving for a quesadilla strikes, our first instinct is probably to reach for a standard-issue skillet or frying pan (which are really the same thing). Individual quesadillas, however, aren't all they're cracked up to be. Not only do you have to be careful to control the heat so they don't burn, there's also the matter of keeping everything inside the tortillas when it's time to flip, which means you can't really load them up with fillings.
Instead of struggling with the stovetop, try ditching the frying pan and using a sheet pan instead. You can load as many fillings as you want into oven-baked quesadillas because they never have to be flipped. And even better — you can make enough for a crowd all at the same time.
There are two approaches you can take for making sheet pan quesadillas: a tray of individuals or one big quesadilla to be cut into pieces. Making multiple quesadillas at the same time is great if you have a picky crowd who wants different ingredients, but a single big version is perfect for really piling up all the fillings.
Make sheet pan quesadillas
Using a sheet pan to cook quesadillas is arguably easier than the stovetop, but there are a few considerations to keep in mind. First, make sure that the oven is set to roasting temperatures (350 degrees Fahrenheit should do). Anything lower and you'll just end up with soft quesadillas that take a lot longer to cook. Sheet pan quesadillas also need a layer of fat between the tortillas and the pan. This prevents the bread from sticking to the pan but also browns and crisps the outsides to give them a nice crunch. Grease the sheet pan with a layer of vegetable oil or give both sides of the quesadilla a light brush of oil with a basting brush or a spritz of cooking spray.
After you've prepped the pan and tortillas, pile on all the cheese, veggies, beans, and meat then cover the top with another layer of tortillas. A single, large quesadilla is the way to go for topping lovers because you can fit as much as a pound of meat (canned chicken is a solid shortcut) and a whole can of beans inside. You could even add a layer of frozen dumplings, depending on what size sheet pan you use. Bake the whole thing for around 10 minutes or until the top starts to look brown and crisp, cut them into pieces, and the quesadillas are ready to serve.