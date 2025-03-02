Ditch The Frying Pan For Ridiculously Easy Loaded Quesadillas

When the craving for a quesadilla strikes, our first instinct is probably to reach for a standard-issue skillet or frying pan (which are really the same thing). Individual quesadillas, however, aren't all they're cracked up to be. Not only do you have to be careful to control the heat so they don't burn, there's also the matter of keeping everything inside the tortillas when it's time to flip, which means you can't really load them up with fillings.

Instead of struggling with the stovetop, try ditching the frying pan and using a sheet pan instead. You can load as many fillings as you want into oven-baked quesadillas because they never have to be flipped. And even better — you can make enough for a crowd all at the same time.

There are two approaches you can take for making sheet pan quesadillas: a tray of individuals or one big quesadilla to be cut into pieces. Making multiple quesadillas at the same time is great if you have a picky crowd who wants different ingredients, but a single big version is perfect for really piling up all the fillings.