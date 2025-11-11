The Hands Down Best Cocktail Bar In Every US State

Sharing a favorite local spot is like inviting someone into your world, sharing a piece of who you are with them. That's the magic of a great cocktail bar: not just what's in the glass, but the room, the rhythm, the playlist, the lighting, the way the ice clinks just so, and the feeling you get when you settle in for the evening.

This list isn't about the busiest bar or the flashiest Instagram feed. It's about creativity, hospitality, and the kind of recognition that comes from critics and peers. Each pick is backed by industry accolades, expert reviews, and serious cocktail cred—think North America's 50 Best Bars, Esquire's Best Bars in America, Tales of the Cocktail's Spirited Awards, and James Beard nods.

From Tiki temples to moody speakeasies to bright, modern neighborhood gems, each pick is the kind of place you'd actually send a friend. Now, grab a stool; here's where to drink next.