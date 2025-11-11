The Hands Down Best Cocktail Bar In Every US State
Sharing a favorite local spot is like inviting someone into your world, sharing a piece of who you are with them. That's the magic of a great cocktail bar: not just what's in the glass, but the room, the rhythm, the playlist, the lighting, the way the ice clinks just so, and the feeling you get when you settle in for the evening.
This list isn't about the busiest bar or the flashiest Instagram feed. It's about creativity, hospitality, and the kind of recognition that comes from critics and peers. Each pick is backed by industry accolades, expert reviews, and serious cocktail cred—think North America's 50 Best Bars, Esquire's Best Bars in America, Tales of the Cocktail's Spirited Awards, and James Beard nods.
From Tiki temples to moody speakeasies to bright, modern neighborhood gems, each pick is the kind of place you'd actually send a friend. Now, grab a stool; here's where to drink next.
Alabama: Adiõs in Birmingham
Adiõs brings a Mexico City heartbeat to downtown Birmingham through Mexican-grown spirits and ingredients to the year-round Dia de los Muertos ofrenda. Camacho was a 2025 James Beard Award finalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, a strong cue that what's in the glass matches the buzz. The room hums with low light, jewel-toned bottles backlit on the bar, and cocktails that swing from agave classics to creative concoctions with a distinctly Latin flair.
2218 1st Ave N, Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 969-7801
Alaska: Whisky & Ramen in Anchorage
Anchorage's Whiskey & Ramen feels both mysterious and intimate despite being housed on an impressive three levels. The drinks—often built on Japanese whisky and exotic accents like lemongrass, torched rosemary, and smoked ume oolong—reflect the same precision as the ramen coming out of the kitchen. And, while the ramen is indeed worth the visit alone, the exquisite cocktails seem to effortlessly transport guests from Alaskan rustic to Tokyo cool.
349 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503
(907) 375-6010
Arizona: Little Rituals in Phoenix
Little Rituals, tucked on the fourth floor of the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott, defies the bland hotel bar stereotype. Co-owners Aaron DeFeo and Ross Simon built a bar where technique meets warmth, earning them a ton of awards, including a 2025 James Beard semifinalist nod and Best U.S. Hotel Bar at the 2025 Tales of the Cocktail. We even gave it a shout-out in Chowhound's Best Hotel Bars in America for proving that hospitality and thoughtful mixology can share a lobby.
132 S Central Ave, 4th Fl, Phoenix, AZ 85004
(602) 603-2050
Arkansas: Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville
Maxine's Tap Room was founded in 1950 by Maxine Miller, a single woman who borrowed money from her parents to open it and ran the place for nearly six decades. She was known among patrons for her skills at dominoes, and for her infamous last call: "May I have your attention, please! You have 10 minutes to drink, and get the hell out!" Today, Maxine's is a beacon of Fayetteville nightlife, pairing old-school warmth with a solid drinks menu of well-made classics and creative tipples.
107 N Block Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701
(479) 442-9601
California: Thunderbolt in Los Angeles
Equal parts neighborhood bar and cocktail lab, Thunderbolt is what happens when Southern hospitality meets California innovation. Known for its rib-sticking comfort food menu, inventive cocktails, and extensive Madeira menu, this gem has earned repeated spots on North America's 50 Best Bars. Inclusivity and sustainability are at the core of Thunderbolt's ethos, and this is reflected in the warm, pretense-free vibe that makes everyone feel like a regular (a tough feat in La La Land).
1263 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 372-5099
Colorado: Yacht Club in Denver
Dubbed the "anti-club club where all are welcome," Yacht Club is that perfect mix of high and low brow fun—think frozen daiquiris, natural wines, and an extensive hotdog menu. Order the "Combo Pack"—a Miller High Life with a shot of your favorite spirit—or the more esoteric "Laughing Bones" that elevates Mezcal with a touch of Manzanilla Sherry, green pineapple, celery, and curry leaf.
3701 N Williams St, Denver, CO 80205
(720) 389-7905
Connecticut: Port of Call in Mystic
You may forget you're on land while sitting up at the glossy, horseshoe-shaped bar at this seafaring cocktail temple. Port of Call offers just the right touch of whimsy as it turns out maritime-leaning menus, creative cocktail pairings, and big-night energy. It's been a go-to for critic lists and "best bar" roundups, thanks to culinary collaborations and polished service, not to mention a robust events and nightlife schedule.
15 Water St, Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2673
Delaware: Simmer Down in Wilmington
Down a staircase in The Quoin hotel, Simmer Down is a jewel box of a bar. Vaulted brick ceilings, velvet seating, and fringe lampshades create an alluring glow, and the hand-drawn mural by Philadelphia artist Reverend Michael Alan is an ode to local landmarks and mythology. Recently awarded Delaware's only Michelin Key and named one of Esquire's Best Bars in America (2024), it's also one of Chowhound's Best Hotel Bars in the U.S.
519 N Market St (lower level), Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 446-5600
Florida: Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery in Miami
In a state practically built for great cocktails, Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery stands out for its soul. Created by owner Danilo "Dacha" Božović as a love letter to hospitality and cocktail craft, this moody den channels rum's golden age with vintage photos and bottles from Jamaica to Japan. With a rum "museum," 18th-century-inspired drinks, and a new Fort Lauderdale outpost, Swizzle proves great service never goes out of style.
1120 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(347) 977-6428
Georgia: Alley Cat Lounge in Savannah
The spirits-forward menu at this subterranean lounge boasts a whopping 500+ bottles, with various tipples laid out in a newspaper-style cocktail menu. Here, smooth and skillful bartenders can nail any classic blind or create something wild and whimsical off-menu just for you. Condé Nast Traveler calls out the spirits selection and intimate speakeasy vibe, and the locals-plus-visitors mix makes for lively nights post-dinner.
207 W Broughton Ln, Savannah, GA 31401
(912) 677-0548
Hawaii: Skull & Crown Trading Co.
In Honolulu's historic Chinatown, Skull & Crown Trading Co. delivers a transportive tiki experience where shipwreck lore meets island hospitality. Owners Angelina Khan and Noa Laporga have built a rum-soaked wonderland of torches, skulls, and ocean relics, with cocktails like the classic Zombie and the signature Skull and Crown that arrives flaming and serves two. Eater also names it among the Best Restaurants in Honolulu so come for the cocktails, but stay for the equally impressive food menu, courtesy of Chef Chris Kimoto.
62 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
(808) 537-2920
Idaho: Press & Pony in Boise
A tiny, dim speakeasy off 8th Street, Press & Pony frequently appears in local "Best Bar" honors and downtown guides, and it's the spot many chefs land after service. A textbook perfect Old Fashioned is a must for aficionados, while those looking for a quick buzz will delight in the playful shot menu, including the "Saturday Morning Cartoons," featuring cereal-soaked oat milk and Froot-Loop-flavored vodka.
622 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702
(208) 204-4167
Illinois: Kumiko in Chicago
Minimalist, meticulous, and perhaps even transcendent, Kumiko reimagines Japanese cocktail culture through a Chicago lens. Led by Julia Momosé and a James Beard Award winner for Outstanding Bar, Kumiko is careful to underscore its identity as a "dining bar," where "food and drink are treated with equal reverence." The space glows with blonde wood and hushed hospitality, while upstairs, Momosé's tasting-menu experience offers several personalized cocktail pairing options.
630 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60661
(312) 285-2912
Indiana: Inferno Room in Indianapolis
"Danger! Intrigue! Cocktails!" promises The Inferno Room's website. Step through the carved wooden doors of this torch-lit world of tropical escapism and you're sure to be met with intrigue and plenty to drink (and eat!) indeed. The only danger is not being able to decide what to drink from the curated menu of elevated tiki classics and creative riffs—think sweet-tart Zombies and Jet Pilots built with craft spirits and house syrups. A "50 Best Discovery" pick, The Inferno Room feels like an expedition to another era.
Inferno Room
902 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 426 2343
Iowa: Bartender's Handshake in Des Moines
A little bar with a big heart, The Bartender's Handshake feels more like your best friend's living room than a cocktail spot. With its amber glow, retro glassware, and warm neighborhood vibe, it's where locals go for adventurous cocktails, house made snacks, and a fun menu of offbeat wine selections. USA Today named it one of the "Best Bars in America" (2025) for its approachable hospitality and creative low-ABV drinks.
3615 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 630-3008
Kansas: Wild Child in Shawnee
Consistently recognized in national media and among cocktail writers in-the-know, Wild Child offers low- and no-alcohol drinks with the same careful treatment as their boozier counterparts. Using a vacuum distiller to remove alcohol from spirits like gin and Fernet-Branca, owner Jay Sanders builds complex, flavor-driven cocktails that would otherwise be impossible to replicate without the booze (alongside plenty of full-proof options, of course).
11005 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 283-8080
Kentucky: Darling's in Louisville
This Highlands local favorite seduces with a staggering list of spirits, ambitious cocktails, and weekly tiki nights, earning it a USA Today "Bar of the Year" (2025) nod. With Art Nouveau lighting, velvet banquettes, and a menu devoted to gin, Darling's feels like stepping into Gatsby's favorite haunt. The team's attention to detail and playful spirit have helped redefine Louisville's cocktail scene beyond bourbon, one coupe glass at a time.
1765 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205
(502) 915-7575
Louisiana: Jewel of the South in New Orleans
A love letter to New Orleans' drinking heritage, Jewel of the South channels timeless elegance under the guidance of legendary bartender Chris Hannah. With a list of accolades and awards that reads like a novel, it's where the city's famed Brandy Crusta cocktail finds new life alongside seasonal and modern classics. Lunch and dinner menus equally impress, with upscale Southern comfort dishes and elegant touches like a weekly caviar happy hour.
1026 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70112
(504) 265-8816
Maine: Blyth & Burrows in Portland
Named for two sea captains who once dueled to the death, Blyth & Burrows channels Portland's maritime soul. The main bar pairs nautical polish with craft cocktails and small bites (hello, $1 oysters every Wednesday!), while a hidden speakeasy called The Broken Dram invites more clandestine exploration. VinePair named it One of the Best Places to Drink in Portland, Maine, and, with tipples like the clarified Tom Yum Punch (made, you guessed it, with Tom Yum soup), or the Mutiny on the Bounty with Irish whiskey and charred coconut, it's hard to disagree.
26 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101
(207) 613-9070
Maryland: W.C. Harlan in Baltimore
W.C. Harlan feels like a secret whispered among friends. In fact, finding much about this brooding speakeasy-style bar takes some sleuthing. Flickering candles, flower-filled vases, and draped windows give the space its seductive glow, while perfectly-paired tunes hum in the background. Opened in 2013 by Lane Harlan, it helped ignite Baltimore's cocktail revival. As one online reviewer said, "This is a place when it feels inappropriate to be on your phone."
400 W 23rd St, Baltimore, MD 21211
(410) 925-7900
Massachusetts: Hecate in Boston
"Crafted with intention, enjoyed with curiosity," notes the cocktail menu at this mysterious, award-winning hideaway below Krasi restaurant. Indeed, beverage director Lou Charbonneau invites imbibers to explore the stories behind each brilliantly concocted tipple, most of which contain ingredients the mere mortal has likely never heard of. Ugu leaf, sappanwood, and sea buckthorn mix and mingle with exotic small batch spirits and are creatively presented — often with a small snack — making you feel like you're part of a dark magic ceremony and not simply out for a drink in Boston.
48 Gloucester St, Back Bay, Boston, Massachusetts, 02115
Michigan: Standby in Detroit
Standby offers industrial cool with the glow of warm lighting and thoughtful hospitality. Cocktails are organized by style, not spirit, encouraging you to get out of your comfort zone in a sensory exploration. With chilled glassware, careful ice selection, sustainable ingredients, and a playlist that shifts from jazz to deep house as night falls. It transitions from a neighborhood hangout and a cocktail think tank, embodying Detroit's creative grit with intrigue and elegance.
225 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
Minnesota: Gori Gori Peku in Minneapolis
If the name doesn't invite curiosity, the minimalist website of this intimate Japanese cocktail bar likely will. Perhaps this elusiveness is intentional — isn't a dizzying selection of rare and offbeat Japanese whiskies served solo or in elegant cocktails best explored in person? The curious will be rewarded with an experience that's as heady as it is memorable in this moody, gem-sized spot.
33 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 338-1515
Mississippi: The Apothecary at Brent's Drugs in Jackson
Any bar with "apothecary" in the name conjures images of potions and tonics carefully mixed and served to provide relief or escape — or perhaps both. Since 2013, The Apothecary has racked up the accolades — Southern Living's best bars, Esquire's top 50 — by leaning into its soda fountain past. The drinks are serious, the setting is legitimately historic (Brent's opened in 1946), and the whole vibe feels like a secret you'd want to keep to yourself.
The Apothecary at Brent's Drugs
655 Duling Avenue, Jackson, MS 39216
(601) 366-3427
Missouri: Conductor Club in Kansas City
Kansas City's Conductor Club sits on Union Station's third floor, cycling through new themed pop-ups every couple months — think "Scooby Doo," "Goonies," or "Home Alone." Each one commits hard to the bit with immersive décor and matching cocktails. What started as a quarantine spirit club now pulls repeat customers who reserve ahead (there's a small fee) for boozy drinks, Pierpont's menu, and details worth hunting for in every corner of the room.
30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108
(816) 221-5111
Montana: Devil's Toboggan in Bozeman
Tucked on the second floor of a restored Cannery District factory, Devil's Toboggan has been mixing pre-Prohibition style cocktails since 2018. The vintage setup feels authentic — probably because the building actually has industrial bones — and the comfort-food-forward small plates hold their own against the thoughtful drink menu.
113 East Oak St Ste 2B, Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-4829
Nebraska: Wicked Rabbit in Omaha
Walk into Looking Glass Cigars & Spirits and ask for the Wicked Rabbit. The clerk will pull a bottle off the shelf and the wall swings open. You're in Wonderland now— candlelit tables, whimsical trinkets and oddities, the works. Order one of the "Curiously Good Cocktails," say, a crisp and floral "Petal Drop" or a sweet and boozy "Pink Pony Club" — both Wicked Rabbit originals. The space is tiny, so expect a wait, but that secret-door entrance never gets old.
1508 Harney St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Velveteen Rabbit in Las Vegas
Sisters Pamela and Christina Dylag run this beloved spot in Vegas' vibrant Arts District, offering exciting seasonal menus (the current "Tarot" theme assigns cocktails to Major Arcana cards), compelling non-alcoholic options, and meticulous use of house-made ingredients. Local art lines the walls, the oft-photographed pink patio beckons you to settle in, and locals treat it like their living room instead of just another downtown bar.
1218 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 685-9645
New Hampshire: The Wilder in Portsmouth
Portsmouth's Wilder opened in 2017 with a cocktail menu that shifts with the seasons and highlights offbeat ingredients that sound weird but totally work, like black pepper tincture, garam masala, and carrot shrub. Happy hour pours espresso martinis from a tap for $6. The food isn't typical bar fare, either — think chili crisp chicken, falafel, short rib poutine. It's a gastropub that happens to be in a tourist town, not a tourist-town gastropub.
174 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 319-6878
New Jersey: The Archer Bar in Jersey City
Jersey City's Archer opened in 2015 with a hunting lodge aesthetic — deer heads, dim lighting, and candlelit booths — that feels more Nashville than New Jersey. Weekday happy hour runs 5-7 p.m. with $11 classics (daiquiris, Bee's Knees). The food leans adventurous — elk short ribs, venison tartare, and shiitake wellington — while regular live music rarely drowns out conversation.
176 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
(201) 309-1090
New Mexico: Secreto Lounge in Santa Fe
Santa Fe's Secreto Lounge sits inside Hotel St. Francis, the city's oldest hotel, steps from the Plaza. It bills itself as the most awarded cocktail bar in Santa Fe with its garden-to-glass program — everything made with local organic produce and spirits. The smoked sage margarita is what many come for, prepared with actual smoking sage that dreamily fills the bar. Happy hour cocktails run $10 and the seasonal patio seating offers top people watching.
210 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 983-5700
New York: Superbueno in New York City
Ignacio "Nacho" Jimenez opened Superbueno in the East Village in 2023 and it hit No. 2 on North America's 50 Best Bars list the following year. The vibe stays high-energy with cumbia playing, and staff swinging the overhead globe lights when things get going. Cocktails riff on Mexican flavors with a twist — the Vodka y Soda outsells everything else and is anything but ordinary. Birria grilled cheese and shrimp ceviche served in a Doritos bag soak up the booze.
13 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003
(347) 866-7739
North Carolina: Little Jumbo in Asheville
Asheville's Little Jumbo took over a 1920s grocery store turned punk venue turned office in the Five Points neighborhood in 2017. Named after a 19th-century New York bar run by legendary bartender Harry Johnson, the list of awards this bar has received runs nearly as long as its impressive cocktail menu. A robust calendar of free live jazz shows and Wednesday game nights keep things hopping while tasty snacks compliment rather than overwhelm.
241 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 417-4783
North Dakota: The Noble Hare in West Fargo
Isaac and Sarah Olson opened West Fargo's Noble Hare in 2024 with the hope of creating a place that felt less like a sports bar and more like a place to settle in among friends. The space boasts North Dakota's largest whiskey selection, plus custom-built liquor lockers that customers can rent for personal bottles. Drinks are creative yet timeless, bites simple and curated, including sweet treats from Nichole's Fine Pastry in Fargo.
344 Sheyenne St, West Fargo, ND 58078
(701) 367-5387
Ohio: Law Bird in Columbus
Columbus's Law Bird opened in late 2019 from husband-and-wife bartenders Luke and Annie Williams Pierce in the Brewery District. Annie won the U.S. Bartenders Guild's Most Imaginative Bartender competition in 2017 — the first woman to take it. The duo releases three new themed cocktail menus each year, peppered with recurring pop-ups, and offer private cocktail classes for those looking to hone their craft.
740 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 636-1053
Oklahoma: Good for a Few in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City's Good for a Few hides behind a bookshelf and velvet curtain next to New State Burgers in the Plaza District. Cleverly-named cocktails use plenty of wild and wacky ingredients ("Alpeggio Hay Liqueur," anyone?), while epic DJ sets keep the vibe upbeat yet oh so smooth.
1705 Northwest 16th St, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
Oregon: Scotch Lodge in Portland
It's tough to say which is more appealing — the food or drinks at Portland's Scotch Lodge — for which there are awards and accolades abound. Tommy Klus (who curated Multnomah Whiskey Library's collection) opened it in 2019, stocking a staggering number of whiskies available in half-pours to encourage sampling. Chef Tim Artale is behind the creatively enticing bites — oysters with tobiko and "rotating granitas," pickle-spiced fries, Wagyu tartare, and the like.
Scotch Lodge
215 SE 9th Ave #102, Portland, Oregon
503-208-2039
Pennsylvania: Next of Kin in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's Next of Kin opened in Fishtown as a neighborhood cocktail bar that doesn't take reservations. They do do tattoo collabs, sport an old school vending machine, and embrace wacky neon cocktails (and classics) under disco balls. Philadelphia Magazine named it a top pick for a first date, while regulars hype the "Corn N Oil" or "Neapolitan Milk Punch," both signature drinks at this upbeat hangout.
1414 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Rhode Island: The Eddy in Providence
Providence's Eddy sits on its namesake street downtown — 13 seats at the U-shaped bar, a few corner tables. Bartenders work under backlit colored lights, tossing shakers between test tubes of bitters. With Old Fashioneds on draft, as well as a quirky list of offbeat wines, a hemp-driven menu, and a curated lineup of tasty, pairable bites, it's hard to go wrong.
95 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: The Gin Joint in Charleston
With an impressive list of industry accolades, The Gin Joint lives up to the hype. Take a chance on the "Bartender's Choice" experience, where you select two sensory words from a list and they craft a custom cocktail on the spot. The food menu is full of cozy yet elevated classics, like Thai curry mussels, chips and caviar, and ricotta ravioli.
182 East Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 577-6111
South Dakota: Hello Hi in Sioux Falls
Hello Hi opened in 2020 as modern riff on the tiki bar. It stocks over 50 rums and mix tropical cocktails alongside a robust nonalcoholic list. The decor blends tiki, nautical, and retro elements to create an eclectic vibe that steers clear of kitsch. Pizza Cheeks operates in back, and a menu of THC drinks keep things interesting.
120 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 275-4544
Tennessee: The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club
Fox Bar & Cocktail Club opened in 2017 landing soon after on Food & Wine's "10 Best U.S. Bars" list. Come for a drink and some Old Bay popcorn, or partake in one of its afternoon classes on themes like agave or tiki. They are led by senior bartenders who ply you with curated cocktails while you learn about spirits history and how to mix up some of your favorites at home.
2905B Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Texas: Apothecary in Dallas
Dallas's Apothecary opened in 2021, centered around a combination of mad science and classic technique. The three-tiered menu plays on the apothecary schtick — "Over the Counter," "Prescription," "Illicit" — and goes from approachable (a "Baked Appletini" that is essentially "an appletini, but good") to outlandish ("Eat My Casserole" is inspired by the classic green bean casserole.). Annual themes change the entire menu, and a passport feature adds an element of gamification.
1922 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
(972) 850-9192
Utah: Melancholy in Salt Lake City
Melancholy opened in 2024 in a 150-year-old Post District building, run by a dynamic all-woman team with serious beverage industry cred. The drinks menu is tight and curated, featuring cleverly-named tipples, environmentally friendly wines, and small bites like tinned fish, marinated olives, and artisanal chips. Fans love the "Books Take Flight," events, pairing wine flights with monthly book club reads.
556 Gale St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Wolf Tree in White River Junction
Located in a converted storefront, this 24-seater was named a James Beard "Outstanding Bar" finalist in 2025. The menu leans on regional Vermont ingredients like sumac for cocktails that are as smart as they are elegant. Try "A Fig and His Homie," made with house vermouth, cardamom, fig, lemon, honey, and — mysteriously — "funk." Pair it a rotating selection of local meats and cheeses.
40 Currier St, White River Junction, VT 05001
(802) 698-8409
Virginia: The Jasper in Richmond
Richmond's Jasper bills itself as "A champagne bar with a cocktail problem." While the menu does feature a few bubbly offerings, the cocktail list is far more impressive, including $9 Bourbon and ginger on tap and draft Zombies. The food menu is meant to satisfy booze-fueled hunger, and items like hot peanuts, Togarashi and mushroom popcorn, and Southern poutine do the job perfectly.
3113 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221
Washington: Roquette in Seattle
Owner Erik Hakkinen's time spent in Paris inspired the focus of this Seattle gem that feels more like a French bistro. The cocktail menu is short and sweet, though sky's the limit on what the bartenders can do with the large selection of spirits — armagnac, cognac, calvados, chartreuse, absinthe, and the like. Caviar-topped Bugles with crème fraîche are a highbrow/lowbrow must.
2232 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
West Virginia: The Jockey Club in Huntington
Hiding inside the historic Frederick Building, The Jockey Club blends classic cocktail bar polish and just the right amount of old-school grit. The bartenders turn out polished favorites and creative seasonal menus in a cozy space that gently invites conversation. Locals swear by the Manhattan — smooth, spirit-forward — and the crisp, perfectly balanced Caipirinha.
938 4th Ave #1409, Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 634-7624
Wisconsin: Agency in Milwaukee
Set in Milwaukee's historic Dubbel Dutch Hotel, this James Beard Best New Bar 2025 semifinalist is a sleek, story-driven lounge where every cocktail can also be served zero-proof. With monthly themes, inventive libations styled like lab experiments, and a fearless "dealer's choice" bar service, it's redefining what a state's —or nation's — best cocktail bar can be.
817 N Marshall St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 409-5399
Wyoming: The Rose in Jackson
The Rose bills itself as Jackson Hole's "first and only classically inspired cocktail bar," mixing upscale cocktail craft with mountain-town attitude. Expect fresh juices, house syrups, live music after dark and classics done right. It stands apart from the typical whiskey saloon — think serious drinks in a warm, elevated setting.
50 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
This list was compiled through a combination of professional expertise, peer insight, and credible industry recognition rather than consumer reviews or crowd-sourced rankings. Drawing from years of experience in the food and beverage world, I evaluated bars for their technical precision, hospitality, and sense of place.
Consideration was given to venues recognized by respected outlets and awards. These included Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Esquire, The New York Times, Eater, Imbibe, the James Beard Awards, The World's 50 Best Bars, and Tales of the Cocktail's Spirited Awards and other comparable evaluating organizations.
The final list celebrates a balance of enduring mainstays that continue to evolve with cocktail culture and bold newcomers pushing the industry forward through creativity, innovation, and trend awareness.