What Exactly Goes Into Old Bay Seasoning?

As any Marylander will tell you, Old Bay seasoning is the pride of the Old Line State. Old Bay is to Maryland as key lime pie is to Florida, or the ice cream potato is to Idaho. The iconic spice mix boosts classic summer seafood boils, beef, poultry and even dips with its smoky flavor. Of course, the spice notes of Old Bay are also a natural pairing with Maryland's famous blue crab. The state's signature preparation style involves steaming crabs fished from the Chesapeake's salty waters in a mixture of beer and vinegar, then dousing them in Old Bay.

The exact ingredients that go into Old Bay's salty and spicy mixture are kept pretty quiet by the McCormick company. Before McCormick came into possession of the recipe, Old Bay began with Gustav Brunn, a spice merchant and German-Jewish refugee. Brunn and his family arrived in Maryland where Brunn worked briefly at the McCormick Spice Company before starting his own spice shop. Now the purveyors of Old Bay, McCormick has kept the exact recipe confidential, only revealing that the current formula of 18 herbs and spices includes salt, celery seed, paprika, and mustard, plus red and black pepper.