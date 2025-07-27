13 Best Low Alcohol Wines That Should Be On Your Radar

As someone who's spent the better part of two decades tasting, writing about, and generally obsessing over wine, I've developed a deep appreciation for balance — not just in the glass, but in life. I sip while I prepare dinner for my family, explore pairings with every meal, and love a cheeky lunch (sometimes breakfast) wine. I also hate skipping workouts and need to be on my a-game professionally every day. Even so, overindulgence can be an occupational hazard in this business, so I've found myself eyeing wine's alcohol levels more and more these days. I do love me a luscious California Chardonnay, but at 14.5% ABV, I'm starting to think twice.

Thanks to the effects of climate change, evolving winemaking styles, and consumer preferences for plush, ripe flavors, the average ABV of wines has risen steadily over the last few decades. But studies show that younger generations are drinking less, with the percentage of adults under 35 who report drinking dropping ten percentage points in two decades, according to Gallup data.

Enter low-alcohol wine. Not the stripped-down, zero-proof stuff, but real-deal wine with real-deal flavor, just crafted to be a little lighter (typically in the 6–10% ABV range). Some producers use cutting-edge dealcoholization tech, like vacuum distillation and reverse osmosis, to literally remove alcohol from wine. Others rely on terroir, early harvests, or smart vineyard strategy to keep things naturally chill.

These are wines that fit into real life, whether that includes chasing after feral toddlers all day, sitting through meetings that definitely could have been emails, or training for your first marathon, and everything in between.