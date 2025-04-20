9 Absolute Best Cocktails For Japanese Whisky

Japanese whisky has quickly become a darling among both connoisseurs and curious drinkers. (And yes, it's whisky, not whiskey) It's become so popular in North America that you can now find it at Costco. Whether it's the soft grain notes of a Nikka Coffey Grain or the umami-laced complexity of a Takamine, these whiskies aren't just for sipping neat — they're exceptional in cocktails, too. Even Sammy Davis Jr favored it.

What sets Japanese whisky apart isn't just its flavor, but its philosophy. Rooted in "kodawari," the cultural principle of obsessive attention to detail and craftsmanship, and "wa," the pursuit of harmony, Japanese whisky stands in elegant contrast to the bold sweetness of bourbon and the peaty punch of Scotch. Many are aged in Mizunara oak casks, which are renowned for their rarity and complexity but notoriously difficult to work with due to their porous grain. Shaped by soft water, precision distillation, variable climate aging, and reverence for balance, these whiskies embody quality Japanese craftsmanship.

According to Nick Meyer, Regional Beverage Director of the Michelin-starred Aburi Group, Japanese whisky shines best in cocktails when you give it room to breathe. This means not overwhelming it with overtly sweet or acidic ingredients. Exercising restraint through mixology, if you will. Judith Kwong of Sukiyaki House adds that it pairs beautifully with ingredients like yuzu, honey, green tea, ginger, and umami-rich notes like miso or shiso. "Using the zest is also a great way to add citrus without the acidity taking over," she explains.