4-Ingredient Fall Apple Martinis Start With A Cinnamon Sugar Rim

Apple martinis — appletinis for short — have little in common with the sophisticated classic that typically includes little more than vodka or gin and vermouth. Appletinis do usually contain that former neutral spirit, and they just wouldn't be the same if they weren't served in a signature cocktail glass, but that's where the similarities between these and traditional martinis slow. This fruity '90s icon starts with vodka, but then adds apple liqueur and lemon juice for a truly autumnal tipple that's just as terrific year-round. And a sugar and (cinnamon) spice rim is just the thing to further send an appletini drifting into fall like the red and gold leaves floating off of the trees.

Those new to the world of less expected garnishes will be titillated to learn that tipples can be rimmed with plenty of ingredients other than the common salt. You should still keep the principles of more familiar garnish techniques, like following the proper way to salt-rim a margarita glass, in mind while giving your appletini an autumnal twist. Use a liquid adherent and don't overdo it, for example. Novice bartenders can pick up something like McCormick's cinnamon sugar for near zero additional effort. Aspiring mixologists may want to sift together equal parts granulated sugar and ground cinnamon, instead.