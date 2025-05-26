Zero Proof Drinks Vs Mocktails: Is There A Difference?

The hottest new drink at the hottest bar in the block isn't a dirty martini or a smoky old fashioned, but an expertly crafted and carefully assembled non-alcoholic selection. In recent years, there has been a growing appetite for non-alcoholic cocktail alternatives as many American adults look to stop or reduce their alcohol intake. Luckily, the bar and restaurant scene has been more than eager to pick up the slack and add some luster to their alcohol-free selections.

Long gone is the blankly fizzy glass of seltzer or club soda with lime, dull drinks served almost as punishment to designated drivers everywhere. Now, you can find well-balanced alcohol-free drinks that can rival, or even outshine, their boozy counterparts. You may find these mixed beverages under several different names, but they are often labeled as being mocktails or zero proof cocktails. And herein lies some confusion. What separates a mocktail from a zero proof cocktails?

Essentially, the difference between the two names is one of quality, or at least the perceptions thereof. While both mocktails and zero proof cocktails are mixed drinks without any alcohol content, the term zero proof cocktail tends to convey a sense of thoughtful craft and quality. It should also be noted that, in general, zero proof cocktails are crafted with the aim of replicating the complex essence of cocktails (in flavor, aroma, and texture). While some mocktails may also bring this care into crafting, the word mocktail does not connote such associations, and also extends to a more drinks, such as Shirley Temples (named for the child actress who disliked the beverage), that aren't all that complex.