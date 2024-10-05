The Simple Trick For Better Rum Cocktails

When combining different styles of rum for cocktails, you'll likely face the choice of light versus dark rum. These are generalizations that very often indicate how long the rum is aged. The core difference between the light and dark styles is that dark rum is usually aged (look for a label statement), in some cases for a decade or more. If aged in barrels (typically made of oak), it will take on a darker hue and pick up flavors from the wood. The dark stuff is the type of rum you can add to coffee.

Typically, dark rums have stronger flavor profiles, but Robyn Smith warns against grouping all dark or all light rums together. "We really shouldn't classify rums by color, since that doesn't accurately represent their flavors." There are other factors that go into shaping rum's flavor, most notably the type of sugar used to make it. All factors should be considered when blending rums in cocktails.

If you want to start experimenting with rum blends, Smith recommends making a classic Mai Tai cocktail. Although the original Mai Tai was made with only Wray & Nephew 17-year Jamaican rum (which is no longer available, though a reboot was released in May 2023), she notes that Martinique rum was later added to the drink. Both Jamaican and Martinique rum are dark in color, but Martinique is a bit milder. You don't have to stick to this combo, either. As Smith notably points out, "Each bar has its own blends of rum for a Mai Tai." You'll have to experiment to find yours.