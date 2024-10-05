The Simple Trick For Better Rum Cocktails
Rum is an always reliable base for cocktails, as evidenced by the fact that the first ever cocktail was made with rum. It's a classic, but the classics can become tedious if you keep making the same rum cocktails over and over. For some refreshing cocktail inspiration, Chowhound spoke to Robyn Smith, PhD, founder of rum et al. and This Blog's NEAT. To add a new layer to your rum cocktails, she recommends mixing styles.
Rums are often broadly grouped into a few categories: light, dark, and spiced. Sometimes, just one of these is used in a drink, but Smith argues, "Blending different styles of rum can add complexity to a cocktail," by layering flavors for a more nuanced profile. It's not difficult to pull off, either. As Smith points out, "Rum's diversity means there are endless combinations to try. Some blends might not turn out as expected, but others could surprise you." The key is to be adventurous and unafraid to experiment.
What different rums bring to your cocktails
When combining different styles of rum for cocktails, you'll likely face the choice of light versus dark rum. These are generalizations that very often indicate how long the rum is aged. The core difference between the light and dark styles is that dark rum is usually aged (look for a label statement), in some cases for a decade or more. If aged in barrels (typically made of oak), it will take on a darker hue and pick up flavors from the wood. The dark stuff is the type of rum you can add to coffee.
Typically, dark rums have stronger flavor profiles, but Robyn Smith warns against grouping all dark or all light rums together. "We really shouldn't classify rums by color, since that doesn't accurately represent their flavors." There are other factors that go into shaping rum's flavor, most notably the type of sugar used to make it. All factors should be considered when blending rums in cocktails.
If you want to start experimenting with rum blends, Smith recommends making a classic Mai Tai cocktail. Although the original Mai Tai was made with only Wray & Nephew 17-year Jamaican rum (which is no longer available, though a reboot was released in May 2023), she notes that Martinique rum was later added to the drink. Both Jamaican and Martinique rum are dark in color, but Martinique is a bit milder. You don't have to stick to this combo, either. As Smith notably points out, "Each bar has its own blends of rum for a Mai Tai." You'll have to experiment to find yours.