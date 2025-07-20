This Is By Far The Best Cheap Beer Brand — And It's The Cheapest Per Ounce

Just because a beer is cheap doesn't mean it's inherently bad. Sure, some bottles are lackluster, but others offer surprisingly crisp flavors at low costs. To separate the bad from the best, we ranked cheap beer brands from the least drinkable to the absolute best. According to our research, Miller High Life is by far the best cheap beer brand — and it's the cheapest per ounce.

At some stores, a 32-ounce tallboy of Miller High Life retails for $3 (just 9 cents per ounce), which makes it one of the cheapest choices around. It's not just the tall boys that are affordable; a 12-pack of 12-ounce bottles retails for 8 cents per ounce, and a 24-ounce can goes for the same price. For reference, a 24-ounce can from competitors Coors Banquet and Budweiser retails for 12.5 cents per ounce. That's about 50% more per ounce. Not only is Miller High Life cheap, but the flavor is refreshing and well-rounded. Its approachable flavor means it can please beer enthusiasts or skeptics alike, as well as pair well with many recipes. It isn't called the Champagne of Beers for nothing. This brand is also available nearly anywhere, from corner stores to high-end markets. Clearly, the brand has a lot going for it.