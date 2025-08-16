10 Lesser-Known Tiki Cocktails To Order When You Want To Branch Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When most people think of tiki cocktails, they probably bring to mind popular drinks like the Mai Tai, Hurricane, and Zombie. They're definite crowd-pleasers because they're bright, boozy, and bursting with tropical flavors. But they're not the only island-inspired drinks that deserve a try. There are tons of tiki cocktails that are just as fun, creative, and sometimes even more delicious than the well-known staples.

Tiki culture can be traced back to the 19th century, when Americans became enthralled with tales of beguiling tropical islands and vibrant cultures in the South Pacific. That fascination eventually found its way into food, drink, and décor. In 1934, Ernest Raymond Beaumont Gantt (aka Donn Beach) opened Don the Beachcomber in Hollywood, where he served mainly rum-based cocktails with elaborate garnishes in a setting designed to transport guests to an island paradise. Others would follow suit, like Victor Bergeron, who created the legendary Trader Vic's. It wasn't long before tiki bars were popping up all over the country.

Tiki culture thrived for decades, but began to slowly fade away in the 1970s. However, it's seen somewhat of a resurgence in recent years, with many bartenders and enthusiasts breathing life back into the scene. Some have dug into old recipe books and uncovered cocktails that were once closely guarded secrets and known only to a handful of tiki legends. If you're looking to branch out from your usual tropical concoctions, these are 10 lesser-known tiki cocktails that are worth trying at a tiki bar or whipping up at home.