The 15 Best Hotel Bars In The US

There are bars, and then there are hotel bars. And if you spend enough nights living out of a suitcase, you learn to appreciate a great one. Not just a spot to grab a pre-dinner drink or a nightcap after a long day of meetings, but somewhere that makes being away from home a little more palatable. The kind of place where you can kick back after a cross-country flight, sip a perfectly made martini, and eavesdrop on a conversation that sounds like it could end in either romance or corporate espionage.

As a drinks and travel writer, I log a lot of nights on the road. Over the years, I've developed a near-obsessive appreciation for the hotel bar — especially the lobby bar. Not the rooftop stunner or the underground speakeasy. I'm talking about that magical, transitional space where design, hospitality, and cocktail culture intersect.

To curate this list, I combined personal experience with insights from a trusted network of fellow road warrior writers: the ones who've racked up as many room service receipts as frequent flyer miles. And, as it turns out, people feel extremely passionate about their favorite hotel bars. The messages flew like rounds of shots as these drink lovers waxed poetic about dark and dreamy drink spots in hotels across the country.

The result? A solid (although by no means comprehensive) list of exceptional places to sip, should you be on the road or just staging a getaway in your own hometown.