The 15 Best Hotel Bars In The US
There are bars, and then there are hotel bars. And if you spend enough nights living out of a suitcase, you learn to appreciate a great one. Not just a spot to grab a pre-dinner drink or a nightcap after a long day of meetings, but somewhere that makes being away from home a little more palatable. The kind of place where you can kick back after a cross-country flight, sip a perfectly made martini, and eavesdrop on a conversation that sounds like it could end in either romance or corporate espionage.
As a drinks and travel writer, I log a lot of nights on the road. Over the years, I've developed a near-obsessive appreciation for the hotel bar — especially the lobby bar. Not the rooftop stunner or the underground speakeasy. I'm talking about that magical, transitional space where design, hospitality, and cocktail culture intersect.
To curate this list, I combined personal experience with insights from a trusted network of fellow road warrior writers: the ones who've racked up as many room service receipts as frequent flyer miles. And, as it turns out, people feel extremely passionate about their favorite hotel bars. The messages flew like rounds of shots as these drink lovers waxed poetic about dark and dreamy drink spots in hotels across the country.
The result? A solid (although by no means comprehensive) list of exceptional places to sip, should you be on the road or just staging a getaway in your own hometown.
1. Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle: New York, NY
When I put out a call to drinks experts about their favorite hotel bars, Bemelmans was by far the most mentioned. To walk into Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle is to step into a time capsule sealed with Champagne and jazz. The walls are covered in whimsical murals painted by Ludwig Bemelmans (yes, the man behind the beloved "Madeline" children's books), and if you look closely, you'll spot rabbits with parasols and elephants enjoying al fresco lunch. But this isn't a children's storybook. It's one of the most legendary watering holes in Manhattan.
Since 1947, this Art Deco jewel box has been a regular haunt for Upper East Siders, longtime New Yorkers, as well as visiting celebrities and global cocktail enthusiasts. Evenings year-round are filled with piano and jazz music that is just as likely to come from the Great American Songbook as it is from spontaneous sing-alongs where world-famous musicians and personalities inadvertently inspire fellow imbibers' most memorable evenings.
Drinks are classic and flawless, like Manhattans, Gibsons, and Daiquiris, crafted the old-school way by Bemelmans' signature red-jacketed bartenders, who are icons in their own right. Service is charmingly formal but warm, and while the prices are high, so is the standard. There's no irony here, no tricks or trends. Just elegance, a touch of magic, and the kind of timeless glamour that feels increasingly rare.
(212) 744-1600
35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021
2. Carousel Bar at Hotel Monteleone: New Orleans, LA
There are hotel bars, and then there's Carousel Bar, a whirling, twinkling, slightly tipsy slice of New Orleans magic. Located inside the historic Hotel Monteleone in the heart of the French Quarter, this bar does exactly what it says on the tin: it spins. While we've all heard of revolving restaurants, Carousel is New Orleans' first and only revolving bar. A sight so pretty and whimsical it could give you a buzz before you even get a drink, this gorgeous adult merry-go-round seats 25 and rotates slowly around talented bartenders as they prepare cocktails that blend classic and contemporary styles, such as the iconic Vieux Carré, invented here by Hotel Monteleone bartender Walter Bergeron.
Founded in 1949, the Carousel Bar has been a cherished landmark in the city, not to mention the watering hole of choice for an impressive list of celebrities and entertainers, from William Faulkner and Ernest Hemingway to Billy Joel. The vibe? Bourbon Street-adjacent but infinitely more refined. Curious, early-rising guests can also enjoy the Carousel Bar Experience before the bar opens each morning, joining Mixologist Marvin Allen and Tour Director Mike for a private, in-depth exploration of the bar's illustrious history of legendary patrons and celebrated cocktails.
Come early to snag a seat on the carousel itself, or stand and soak it all in from the sidelines. Either way, it's a quintessential New Orleans experience — nostalgic, theatrical, and always ready for another round.
(504) 523-3341
214 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
3. Simmer Down at The Quoin: Wilmington, DE
Simmer Down is that rare thing in a hotel bar: deeply cool without trying too hard. Hidden away on the lower level of The Quoin, a 24-room boutique hotel housed in a former 1880s brownstone bank that once served as a repository for bundles of furs, silk, gold bars, and coins.
Recently awarded a Michelin Key (the only one in the state of Delaware) and named one of the top bars in the country by Esquire, the space feels like a secret, with vaulted brick ceilings, velvet and leather seating, and the kind of light emanating from bar-top fringe lampshades that makes everyone look that much better. However, the real draw comes from the room-long, hand-drawn mural, designed by Philadelphia artist Reverend Michael Alan, which depicts local landmarks as well as images from mythology that the artist says are partly inspired by cave paintings and catacomb art. The whole place is sexy in a way Wilmington rarely gets credit for.
Drinks here are clever without being precocious, featuring classic cocktails and creative originals, such as the Velvet Goose and Yellow Jacket, which utilize homemade syrups and premium spirits. If you don't see anything you love, tell the bartender your mood, and they'll read you like a book.
(302) 446-5600
519 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
4. Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar at Fairmont: San Francisco, CA
Some bars transport you, and Tonga Room takes that literally. Hidden inside the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, this kitschy-in-the-best-way bar is so much more than a cool spot to grab a drink. It's a whole experience — one that takes place around an actual indoor lagoon that once served as the hotel's swimming pool, complete with a floating stage, artificial tropical thunderstorms, and enough bamboo to outfit an entire Gilligan's Island reboot. The place looks like a movie set, which is fitting, given that it was actually built by a set designer from MGM Studios in 1945.
Tonga Room is campy, theatrical, and a cult favorite. The drinks lean towards classic Tiki, featuring Mai Tais, Zombies, and the house Hurricane (or "Hurry Kane"), served unapologetically with lavish garnishes and no shame. The rum selection is, unsurprisingly, vast. The food's solid — mostly Polynesian themed — but you're probably not there for that anyway. The main course is pure spectacle.
Crowds range from conference-goers reliving their rum-soaked youth to tourists who heard there's a bar with a pool inside. It's always a little chaotic and wildly fun. You won't find mustachioed and vested, card-carrying mixologists here, but you'll leave with a story (not to mention some killer content for the socials). And in San Francisco, that's worth more than an expertly-crafted Old Fashioned anyway.
(415) 772-5278
950 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94108
5. Midnight Rambler at The Joule: Dallas, TX
If Dallas had a cooler side, Midnight Rambler would be it. Hidden in the basement of The Joule Hotel, this subterranean bar feels like a speakeasy that grew up, got glasses, and now delivers cocktails with scientific precision and swagger. With backlit shelves stacked with jewel-toned spirits and a '60s chic vibe of brass bar stools, plush leather couches, vintage tables, an array of books, records, and art, it's a place where your first drink hits you just so, and your second makes you really glad you came.
The ever-changing menu here is playful and bold, brought to life by some of the top bartending talent in Dallas and designed to keep guests endlessly entertained. The recent Pokémon-inspired menu invites tipplers to collect "playing cards" featuring custom characters inspired by each drink, and the "Ramblerdex" section boasts cocktails inspired by iconic Dallas staples, such as "The 11," a spirited shout-out to 7-Eleven's frozen Slurpee.
The crowd is a cross‑section of Dallas nightlife: art folk, downtown professionals, out‑of‑town visitors. Weekends feature a steady rotation of live DJs spinning an eclectic mix of jazz, soul, rock, and afrobeat, always complementing, never upstaging the drinks and vibes. But it's not a look‑at‑me scene; it's a let‑me‑show‑you scene. And, in a city known for its larger‑than‑life persona, that kind of subtle confidence really stands out.
(214) 651-0000
1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201
6. Quill at The Jefferson: Washington, DC
Hotel bars in the District of Columbia can be hit or miss, but Quill at The Jefferson is all hit. Hidden just off the grand lobby, Quill is a refined hideaway with just enough literary flair to feel like you're sipping in a writer's study. Polished brass accents, leather couches, and a library wall whisper "sophistication," but the energy is far from stiff. This is where politics-adjacent power meets real-deal charm.
An amber-toned lighted glass bar serves as the centerpiece, while maps of Thomas Jefferson's travels and political cartoons remind you that you're in D.C. Rated one of D.C.'s best cocktail bars, drinks here are smart, seasonal, and a little unexpected, often punched up with unusual and exotic ingredients. The bartenders are knowledgeable and quick with their craft, so ask them to surprise you if you're feeling adventurous.
You'll rub elbows with policy pundits, embassy guests, or weekend tourists doing the museum circuit. The crowd is conversational, curious, and surprisingly easygoing for Capitol-adjacent turf. Quill is not just a hotel bar; it's the unapologetically polished lounge you momentarily forget is inside a hotel. Sharp, cultured, and effortlessly welcoming.
(202) 448‑2300
1200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
7. Little Rituals at The Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott: Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, Arizona, can get scorching, but Little Rituals almost makes you wish the heat lasted forever. Tucked on the fourth floor of the admittedly unsexy Residence Inn/Courtyard, this spot has become a cocktail destination for the entire state, as well as a must-stop spot before and after sporting events, concerts, and nights on the town.
The bar takes its name for the series of seemingly insignificant but ultimately crucial steps (aka "little rituals") to making a great cocktail. And it's these little rituals, like selecting unique and small batch spirits, squeezing fresh juices by hand, preparing a range of handcrafted syrups, infusions, and tinctures, and obsessing over details like drink-specific flawless ice, that take what could be an unmemorable hotel bar and elevate it into something extraordinary. The menu is designed as an old photo album of treasured memories — but the memories are 30 brilliantly developed drinks that span savory flavors such as curry and shiitake mushroom to honeysuckle and tart cherry. There are also plenty of low and no-ABV options on hand, and a selection of cocktails can be prepared booze-free as well.
Expect easygoing chatter from Marriott guests mingling with local creatives, conference-goers clinking ice after a long workday, and drinks enthusiasts in the know about this special place trying their next favorite cocktail. A soundtrack of up-tempo vintage R'n'B and modern electronic funk helps conversations flow, whether you're plotting day trips to the Grand Canyon or unwinding after a keynote session.
(602) 253‑1800
55 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
8. The Club Bar at The Peninsula: Beverly Hills, CA
If you've ever wondered where old Hollywood slipped off to for a stiff drink and a quiet moment, this is it. The Club Bar at The Peninsula in Beverly Hills, California, isn't flashy. In fact, that's kind of the point. It's tucked just off the lobby, dimly lit, lined with dark wood, and filled with the soft rustle of newspapers and low conversations. Think fireplace glow, leather wingbacks, and a martini so cold it could file your taxes.
There's a menu, sure, but most regulars don't need it. The bartender probably already knows their drink — and yours if you give them one visit. Classic cocktails are the name of the game here: expertly made Manhattans and Boulevardiers, or just a beautiful pour of something brooding and expensive. The Club Bar was named one of the World's Best Hotel Bars by Forbes Travel Guide, and it shows.
The food competes with a possible celeb sighting for attention. In addition to a Dim Sum menu of mouth-watering Asian bites, there's also an impressive lineup of caviar selections, flatbreads, and upscale bar snacks like sliders and hand-cut truffle fries. It's not cheap, but it's worth every cent. If not for the food and drinks, then for the beautiful people watching. Just be prepared for standing-room-only during awards season, when the hotel is at capacity with celebrities and VIPs.
(310) 551-2888
9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
9. Scout Field Bar at Montage Healdsburg: Healdsburg, CA
You'd be hard-pressed to find a bar with better vineyard views and cocktails to match. Tucked just off the lobby at Montage Healdsburg (an already insanely dreamy getaway in Healdsburg, California), Scout Field Bar delivers the Wine Country aesthetic without the clichés. It's got modern lines, warm woods, soaring windows, and a fireplace just begging you to cancel your day of wine tasting.
Of course, there's great wine — this is Sonoma after all — but Scout Field Bar is all about spirits and local ingredients. Each season means a new lineup of cocktails like the grapefruit-laced Spring of Persephone, an Earl Grey–infused gin number called Earl's Garden, and Velvet Rose, which basically tastes like a peach orchard and a pisco distillery had a very glamorous baby. They're balanced, creative, and dangerously drinkable.
The menu? Surprisingly robust for a lobby bar. Think Wagyu tartare, garden crudités, a half-dozen oysters locally sourced from the California coastline, or a full-on plate of steak frites. And, if you're the type who prefers to drink with a little intel, you can sign up for one of their "Mix & Shake" cocktail classes, held on Thursdays and Saturdays, and very much worth the planning.
It's the kind of place where you can sip alone and feel perfectly content, or strike up a conversation with a local winemaker at the next seat. Either way, you're not leaving disappointed — or thirsty.
(707) 979-9000
100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, CA 95448
10. The Lobby Bar at the Lafayette: San Diego, CA
Step into The Lobby Bar at the Lafayette Hotel in San Diego, California, and you'll swear you just wandered onto the set of a very stylish Wes Anderson film — if Wes had a thing for smoky mezcal and deep leather banquettes (maybe he does?). The place is drenched in vintage glam: red velvet curtains, golden light filtering through a glass atrium, and the kind of midcentury details that make your Instagram filter feel redundant.
The hotel itself was originally built in 1946 as a haven for young Hollywood like Ava Gardner, Lana Turner, Frank Sinatra, and Bob Hope, and underwent a full restoration in 2023. While there are many places in the Lafayette to enjoy a tipple, the circular, light-drenched lobby bar stands out. With its glass atrium and vintage-inspired stemware, it doesn't just coast on nostalgia; it reimagines it. Cocktails are classic throwbacks and modern creations. Try the Lafayette Fix: A potent potion of Jamaican rum, fino sherry, apricot, cassis, molasses, and lemon. Or opt for a Martini that unapologetically sneaks in green Chartreuse and fino sherry for a major upgrade.
While indeed a feast for the eyes, this isn't a bar that shouts. It hums. And if you're lucky enough to score a seat just before sunset, with the light pouring through the dome and your second drink on the way? Well, you might just cancel dinner.
(619) 296-2101
2223 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104
11. The Bar Room at The Beekman: New York, NY
The website says, "Welcome to the living room of downtown Manhattan," an apt description of the vibe at the Beekman's Bar Room. It's moody in all the right ways: heavy drapes, gilded details, low lighting, and just enough hum from Tom Colicchio's Temple Court to remind you that you're in downtown Manhattan, not 1920s Paris.
The bar snakes around the space under a soaring, nine-story Victorian atrium, and the crowd is pure Gotham: finance suits trading jokes with artsy freelancers, locals showing off a hidden gem, and hotel guests leaning into their moment of New York magic.
You'll find the classics (and you should definitely try one), but there's a well-edited list of house cocktails that changes with the seasons. Think bourbon, amaro, and bitters when it's cold, spritzier things with elderflower and citrus when the weather turns. The bartenders are pros, the service is unhurried, and the mood is always just this side of sexy.
There's food, too (it is a Tom Colicchio joint after all). The Bar Room offers a lavish breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu, as well as a weekend brunch featuring live jazz from The Kate Quartet on Saturdays and the Temple Court Quartet on Sundays. However, the best menu might be the late-night selection of snacks available after dinner, such as crispy fingerling potatoes, roasted Shishito peppers, or chicken wings with Calabrian chili and honey.
(212) 233-2300
123 Nassau St, New York, NY 10038
12. PRESS at The Four Seasons: Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, Nevada, isn't exactly known for restraint, but PRESS at the Four Seasons feels like Sin City's heavenly sanctuary. Tucked inside one of the Strip's most refined hotels, this bar, lounge, and open-air patio at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas offers a relaxed yet stylish setting that transitions beautifully from day to night, with handcrafted cocktails, shareable small plates, and firepit seating under the palms.
Day or night, it's got range. By morning, it's an elegant coffee bar with fresh pastries and polished business travelers poring over laptops. Come evening, it shifts into cocktail mode as espresso is swapped for mezcal, croissants for charcuterie, and the vibe turns quietly electric.
Want to go beyond just sipping your cocktail? Check out PRESS's Bartender's Table Experience, a personalized, interactive tasting led by one of the hotel's talented mixologists, available by reservation and perfect for guests seeking a deeper dive into what's in their glass. PRESS also offers seasonal activations, like their Summer of Sound menu, a rotating selection of cocktails inspired by the season's biggest concerts at Allegiant Stadium and The Sphere. Each drink is available only on the night of the artist's performance, adding a fun, event-driven twist to the experience.
It may not be the Vegas you came for. But it's definitely the Vegas you needed.
(702) 632-5000
3960 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119
13. Street Bar at The Newbury: Boston, MA
Right across from Boston's iconic Public Garden sits a bar that's equal parts history and swagger. Housed in a building that once served as the city's first Ritz-Carlton, the space feels like a 1920s speakeasy with a clean, contemporary touch.
It's moody in the best way: dark wood, leather bar stools, low lighting, and a whisper of jazz in the air. The cocktails are classics done right: nothing too flashy, everything just so. Major Food Group oversees the food and drinks, so you know the quality is dialed in. Expect bar snacks that feel elevated but familiar — the kind of bites you order once and then order again because, yes, they were that good.
Afternoons here are unreasonably pleasant, and the upcoming return of their signature afternoon tea service (Fridays through Sundays starting in September) only adds to the charm. Come early for a quiet seat near the window and watch the light fade over the park. It's like a scene from an old movie, only with better drinks.
(888) 974-3940
1 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116
14. The Lobby Bar & Courtyard at The Setai: Miami, FL
Just when you think Miami can't surprise you anymore, The Setai's Courtyard swoops in like a sudden cool breeze on a hot, still day. Nestled in the heart of South Beach, this isn't the place for bottle service theatrics or velvet rope chaos; it's an open-air sanctuary where cocktail hour stretches long into the night.
Step into the breezy courtyard and you're greeted by reflecting pools, flickering lanterns, and towering palms that make you forget you're a stone's throw from the buzzy shopping and nightlife on Collins Avenue. There's a low hum of conversation punctuated by moody beats from the DJ playing lounge music, and servers who glide rather than walk.
In addition to the seriously impressive selection of Japanese whiskies, the drinks here feature classic cocktails with an exotic, Asian twist, like the Suntory Sour, made with Toki whiskey, Midori Melon, Choya Plum, citrus, and a hint of saline for a touch of brine to remind you that you're near the ocean. Feeling spendy? Opt for the Five-Star Gold Martini, a nod to Setai's repeated Forbes Five-Star rating awarded to the finest hotels around the globe. It's a heady mix of top-shelf vodka, cognac, Grand Marnier, and ice wine, topped with 24-carat gold flakes, naturally.
(305) 520-6000
2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
15. Sternewirth at Hotel Emma: San Antonio, TX
The heart of San Antonio's Hotel Emma beats loudest in Sternewirth, a bar so steeped in history you can almost hear the whispers of its Prohibition-era past. According to beer lore, in every 19th-century American brewery, there was a "Sternewirth"—a space for workers and guests to pause and refresh. Housed in what was once the brewhouse of Pearl Brewery, this expansive lobby lounge takes its name from the "Sternewirth Privilege," a nod to this beloved institution, and the tradition of offering employees free beer on the job. The space still drips with the weight of legacy, now softened by leather couches, warm lighting, and some of the most compelling cocktails in Texas.
It's both grand and intimate, with soaring ceilings that echo with soft music and conversation. Locals love it. Travelers stumble in and end up rearranging their itinerary. A must is the Three Emmas, an intriguing concoction of lager beer, rose cordial, amontillado sherry, gin, grapefruit, and lemon that's equal parts contemplative and refreshing. According to the menu, "1 is great. 2 are sinful. 3 will kill you" — a statement that invites you to ask about "The Scandalous Tale of the Three Emmas, a true story of love, betrayal and murder!" How could you not?
Whether you show up in boots or Balenciaga, and the vibe at The Sternewirth stays the same: warm, welcoming, a little bit haunted, and entirely unforgettable.
(210) 448-8300
136 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215
Methodology
This list was compiled from personal experience as well as insights from my network of fellow drinks and travel writers. Online reviews were also consulted to validate selections. Images were sourced directly from each property through PR or hotel contacts. Where this wasn't possible, images were pulled from the hotels' websites.