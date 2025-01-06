While most American families' Thanksgiving dinner tables include turkey as the main course and pumpkin pie for dessert, green bean casserole (Casserole is different from cassoulet) is often an unsung hero during the holiday season. It appears at over 20 million Thanksgiving celebrations every year, and yet its coverage seems to be next to nothing. The dish is fairly simple, usually consisting of three main ingredients: green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and fried onions (The recipe on the Campbell's can also includes milk, soy sauce, and black pepper). However, since it's a fairly forgotten dish, its history is one that may be lost in translation.

Green bean casserole enjoyers have Dorcas Reilly to thank for this dish. She was a recipe supervisor at Campbell's who rightfully earned her title as the "Grandmother of the Green Bean Bake" after mixing up the concoction in 1955. Reilly tried adding many ingredients that didn't end up making the cut (like Worcestershire sauce and ham) before perfecting the recipe that is widely regarded as the perfect mixture for a green bean casserole.

Reilly was asked to craft a recipe for the Associated Press with ingredients that the average home cook would already have without having to visit a grocery store. She opted to create a dish that took very minimal preparation and could cook quickly in the oven for a hungry family. And as America was only a few years out of World War II, cheap recipes that used canned foods were ideal.