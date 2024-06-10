Natural Wine, Explained By A Sommelier

If you've been browsing your local wine shop and noticing words like "cloudy" and "funky" being thrown around, chances are you've stumbled into the natural wine section. Natural wine has been all the rage for awhile, and many will jump to tell you of its various benefits. But "natural" is one of those words that says a lot without saying much, so it's easy to get confused, and you might find yourself wondering, "Is there really a difference between natural and conventional wine?"

In his article for The New York Times, Jesse Hirsch writes, "natural wine is at best the result of a set of well-intentioned, voluntary production principles: Use organically farmed grapes; don't add anything (like yeast) or modify anything (like acidity levels) during the fermentation process; don't filter the final product (so as to retain its funky natural flavors and microbes); and add few to no sulfites ... At worst, natural wine is a marketing buzzword, capitalizing on a hugely popular cultural trend." Natural winemakers boast that their wines are healthier and more alive, allowing you to taste the time and place a wine was made with every sip.

So, let's break it down. Chowhound spoke with level two sommelier and current general manager of Los Angeles' one Michelin star restaurant Pasta Bar, Joey Gilmore, to dig into the facts (and myths) around natural wine. We started by asking him simply, what is it?

