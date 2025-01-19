The '80s Coffee Cocktail That's Making A Most Triumphant Comeback

When mixed drink trends take off, it's easy to think they are either new concepts or very old, traditional drinks. When it comes to the espresso martini, the answer lies somewhere in between. Over the past few years, the cocktail has experienced a massive resurgence, and is considered one of the most popular drink orders these days, up there with the margarita and old fashioned. For those just discovering this invigorating blend of vodka, espresso, and coffee liqueur, it may feel like the espresso martini is a trendy new concoction. In fact, it's been around for almost 40 years, and saw broad popularity for the first time in the late 1980s into the '90s. That era saw the appearance of a number of new party cocktails besides the espresso martini, including the appletini, cosmopolitan, and sea breeze.

While those three drinks are generally believed to have originated in the United States, it's probably the late London bartender and personality Dick Bradsell who morphed alcohol-spiked coffee into coffee-spiked alcohol before eventually tossing it in a martini glass. These days, espresso martinis and unusual riffs such as the Guinness espresso martini seem to be everywhere. In fact evidence suggests that sales in bars, and the ready-to-drink versions in liquor stores, have been on the rise since 2020.