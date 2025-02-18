High-Protein Pasta Con le Sarde (With Sardines) Recipe

Protein is an important macronutrient for people of all ages, but sometimes getting enough protein on a daily basis can be a challenge. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird takes the classic Sicilian dish, pasta con le sarde (with sardines), and gives it a protein-focused update. Pasta con le sarde has a unique flavor combination of briny sardines and anchovies, zesty capers and green olives, aromatic fennel, onion, and garlic, plus sweet golden raisins, and saffron. Kinnaird finishes the dish with crunchy raw almonds, fresh Italian parsley, and a touch of spicy Calabrian chili oil. Replacing traditional string pasta with a chickpea variety is an easy and tasty way to increase not only plant-based protein but plenty of fiber into a traditional pasta dish.

If you haven't cooked with chickpea pasta before, note that timing is crucial for achieving the best texture. Cook the pasta just until it is al dente, and a bit on the firm side. Immediately drain and rinse the pasta with cold water to stop the cooking. The pasta will cook a bit more once it is returned to the pan to heat through with the sauce.