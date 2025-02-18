High-Protein Pasta Con Le Sarde (With Sardines) Recipe
Protein is an important macronutrient for people of all ages, but sometimes getting enough protein on a daily basis can be a challenge. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird takes the classic Sicilian dish, pasta con le sarde (with sardines), and gives it a protein-focused update. Pasta con le sarde has a unique flavor combination of briny sardines and anchovies, zesty capers and green olives, aromatic fennel, onion, and garlic, plus sweet golden raisins, and saffron. Kinnaird finishes the dish with crunchy raw almonds, fresh Italian parsley, and a touch of spicy Calabrian chili oil. Replacing traditional string pasta with a chickpea variety is an easy and tasty way to increase not only plant-based protein but plenty of fiber into a traditional pasta dish.
If you haven't cooked with chickpea pasta before, note that timing is crucial for achieving the best texture. Cook the pasta just until it is al dente, and a bit on the firm side. Immediately drain and rinse the pasta with cold water to stop the cooking. The pasta will cook a bit more once it is returned to the pan to heat through with the sauce.
Gather the high-protein pasta con le sarde ingredients
One of the unique flavors in this recipe is saffron. This spice adds a rich golden color to the dish and a warm, earthy flavor. You will steep the saffron threads in hot water with golden raisins. The raisins add a contrasting sweetness to the dish. Shallot, fennel bulb, and yellow bell pepper add aromatics and are cooked in a bit of olive oil to release their flavors.
Two different fish protein components are used in this recipe. First, you will mash a couple of olive oil-packed anchovies into a paste and add this along with a can of lightly smoked sardines in oil to the vegetables. The other important protein addition is the chickpea pasta. This type of gluten and grain-free noodle is packed with protein and has a nice bite to it. Choose a string variety such as spaghetti, linguini, or bucatini. Green pitted Castelvetrano olives and capers packed in brine add a bit of tang while white wine adds some acidity to the sauce. The pasta is finished with slivered blanched almonds, chopped Italian parsley, and a drizzle of Calabrian chili oil. Have a lemon on hand to slice up into wedges for serving.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup golden raisins
- 1 teaspoon saffron threads, crushed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small shallot, thinly sliced
- ½ cup thinly sliced fennel bulb
- ½ cup thinly sliced yellow bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 2 tinned anchovy filets
- ¼ cup pitted Castelvetrano olives, cut into quarters
- 2 tablespoons capers in brine, drained
- ⅓ cup dry white wine
- 1 (4-ounce) tin smoked sardines in olive oil
- 1 (8-ounce) package chickpea string pasta (spaghetti, linguini, or bucatini)
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons slivered blanched almonds, divided
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves, divided
- 1 tablespoon Calabrian chili oil
Optional Ingredients
- lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
- Place the raisins and saffron in a small heatproof bowl with enough hot water to fully cover the raisins (about ⅓ cup). Let steep while preparing the remaining ingredients.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet.
- Add the shallot, fennel, bell pepper, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 5 minutes.
- While the vegetables are cooking, mash the anchovy filets with a fork until broken up into a paste.
- Uncover the pan, increase the heat to medium-high, and add the olives and capers.
- Add the wine to the pan, scraping up any browned bits. Continue to cook until the liquid is reduced by half.
- Stir in the raisins and saffron with the soaking liquid, the anchovy paste, and sardines with their oil into the vegetables, breaking up the fish into chunks.
- Bring the sauce back to a simmer, then cover and keep warm.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil with the remaining tablespoon of kosher salt.
- Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente.
- Drain and rinse the pasta.
- Add the pasta to the pan and toss in ¼ cup almonds, 2 tablespoons parsley, and the chili oil until everything is mixed.
- Serve the pasta in warmed bowls garnished with the remaining almonds and parsley and optional squeeze of lemon.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,028
|Total Fat
|45.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|83.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|113.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.2 g
|Total Sugars
|19.1 g
|Sodium
|872.9 mg
|Protein
|37.8 g
What makes this a high-protein pasta recipe?
There are three valuable sources of protein in this recipe, the first being the pasta. Using a chickpea variety (such as Banza) means that you are packing in 20 grams of protein per serving from the pasta alone. You could also opt for a red lentil spaghetti, which has about 14 grams per serving. Next come the fish components, the sardines and anchovies. serving of sardines canned in oil has 25 grams of protein per serving, while tinned anchovies weigh in at 29 grams of protein per serving. Even though you are only using a small amount of the anchovies in this recipe, the grams all add up!
Rounding out the protein line-up are the almonds. A serving of 20 almonds has 6 grams of protein, so even the crunchy garnish on this dish gives you one last boost of power. There is also plenty of fiber and omega-3's to be found in each of these high-protein ingredients, so this pasta dish definitely packs a nutritional punch.
What is saffron and what other ways is it used?
Saffron is a unique spice, and one of the world's most expensive. Much of the world's saffron comes from Iran, but it is also produced in Spain, Morocco, and India so it is not surprising that it plays an integral role in the cuisine from these countries. Saffron threads are actually the dried pistils of crocus flowers and are deep red in color. Harvesting saffron is quite labor-intensive, driving up the price. Saffron is valued for the golden color it adds to food as well as its unique flavor, which is somewhat earthy with a warm floral nuance. Because of its price tag and esteem, saffron often shows up in holiday or celebratory fare.
It's hard to make mistakes when cooking with saffron, though it should be used sparingly when cooking, as the flavor can certainly dominate in a dish. In order to release the flavors and color of saffron into food it must be soaked first. Saffron threads can be crumbled or ground before adding to a hot liquid, such as water, broth, or milk. You can also bloom the saffron by a cold method that involves adding ice cubes to the ground saffron. This method prevents the saffron from becoming scorched due to liquid that is too hot. Bloomed saffron can be added to rice dishes such as paella or risotto, stews or bouillabaisse, ice cream, or breads.