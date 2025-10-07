The Best Viral Food Trends Of 2025 (So Far)

With the rise of Instagram and TikTok through the years, people have turned less to cooking shows and cookbooks and more toward the internet to search for good recipes. Beyond just something that tastes great, viral recipes often have an element of uniqueness that sets them apart from the standard weeknight dinner or party appetizer ideas. And they're almost always visually appealing, too.

Whether it's nachos inspired by a charcuterie board or a viral chocolate recipe out of Dubai going global, the internet is the place for recipes to take flight. "Viral" means something different to everyone and ultimately depends on the platform its shared on and how quickly it gets noticed. But it's generally any video that gets tons of views and inspires other variations and recreations. It often generates buzz in its comment section (occasionally both good and bad) and sticks around on the internet over days, weeks, or even longer.