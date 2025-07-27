How Long Does Lobster Bisque Actually Last?

How could you not love lobster bisque? The creamy, complex bisque, which is often erroneously compared with chowder, is undeniably delicious, and a great side project for anyone in possession of leftover lobster that might otherwise go to waste. It is also quite rich. Even for the most enthusiastic diner, it can be difficult to finish a batch of bisque in one go (especially if it's Red Lobster's lobster bisque, which really is the worst and should go in the garbage instead), so leftovers are often an inevitability. But this raises the question — how long is lobster bisque good for?

Well, that depends. At room temperature, lobster bisque will only keep for about two hours, so it's important to promptly refrigerate any leftovers. In the fridge, lobster bisque will keep from between two to four days. This is shorter than other soups which contain no dairy or meat and can last for about a week in the fridge. Since lobster bisque is a dairy and meat-based soup, it has a reduced shelf life. Make sure to add a label to your leftovers that indicates the date it was stored to avoid any confusion.