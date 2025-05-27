How To Use Trader Joe's Lobster Bisque For A Quick & Delicious Weeknight Pasta
Trader Joe's has been knocking it out of the park with its seafood offerings. Between the Trader Joe's seafood find that's changing the lobster roll game (hint: it's red shrimp) and its viral lobster bisque pasta hack, you'll find yourself skipping the woes of egregiously priced lobster and enjoying tasty seafood dinners without your wallet reeling from the sticker shock. All you need for this pasta is the lobster bisque, whatever pasta you want, and aromatics as well as any add-ins of your choice like lobster or shrimp. Instead of playing second fiddle as the appetizer, the lobster bisque becomes your pasta sauce. Cook up any aromatics, plop in your cooked lobster or shrimp, and then add a whole container of lobster bisque to heat up together. Toss any cooked pasta you like to the sauce pan, mix, and serve.
Trader Joe's lobster bisque works as a sauce because it's already a great texture and well-seasoned to boot. Bisque as a stand-alone soup is usually quite thick thanks to the use of either cream or cooked rice at the end of the cooking process. That gives it the body it needs to stick to your noodles, whatever your pick may be. Honestly, since the bisque itself is made as an appetizer or a side dish that you can eat alone, you don't really have to add other ingredients. But in case you want to get a little fancy, we have some good add-in ideas for you, too.
Easy ways to elevate your lobster bisque pasta dinner
If your bisque isn't thick enough for you, let us tell you about the pantry staple that will thicken seafood bisque in a pinch. Unwashed rice gives you a glutinous texture that, when blended into your bisque, creates a creamy, velvety mouthfeel that clings to each piece of pasta or noodle in your dish. You can also add cream and cheese for an even richer experience, simply tossing in your preferred amount of either (or both) toward the end of the cooking.
Of course, there are plenty of other ingredients you can add, too. Some recipes include onions, diced tomatoes, and shrimp or lobster flesh, if you have a little money to splurge out with. Adding dried pepper flakes or fresh chili brings an element of heat to an otherwise rich, hearty pasta. Lemon added to the bisque or squeezed over the top of a freshly served bowl has a similar effect, with the tart and bright flavor cutting through some of that dairy fattiness. And of course, you can complement your meal with any essential Trader Joe's items for spring 2025, since it's an easy matter to scoop those up into your shopping cart while grabbing the bisque itself. It's a great way to serve a whole delicious pasta dinner that will keep you feeling satisfied and full, all without paying the price tag for restaurant quality lobster pasta. To us, that's a definite win.