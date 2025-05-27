How To Use Trader Joe's Lobster Bisque For A Quick & Delicious Weeknight Pasta

Trader Joe's has been knocking it out of the park with its seafood offerings. Between the Trader Joe's seafood find that's changing the lobster roll game (hint: it's red shrimp) and its viral lobster bisque pasta hack, you'll find yourself skipping the woes of egregiously priced lobster and enjoying tasty seafood dinners without your wallet reeling from the sticker shock. All you need for this pasta is the lobster bisque, whatever pasta you want, and aromatics as well as any add-ins of your choice like lobster or shrimp. Instead of playing second fiddle as the appetizer, the lobster bisque becomes your pasta sauce. Cook up any aromatics, plop in your cooked lobster or shrimp, and then add a whole container of lobster bisque to heat up together. Toss any cooked pasta you like to the sauce pan, mix, and serve.

Trader Joe's lobster bisque works as a sauce because it's already a great texture and well-seasoned to boot. Bisque as a stand-alone soup is usually quite thick thanks to the use of either cream or cooked rice at the end of the cooking process. That gives it the body it needs to stick to your noodles, whatever your pick may be. Honestly, since the bisque itself is made as an appetizer or a side dish that you can eat alone, you don't really have to add other ingredients. But in case you want to get a little fancy, we have some good add-in ideas for you, too.