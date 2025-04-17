Our Homemade Mozzarella Sticks Recipe Is Seriously Party-Worthy

Mozzarella sticks first appeared on the appetizer scene back in the mid-20th century, but the concept of deep-fried cheese is actually centuries old. It could be said, in fact, that mozzarella sticks' roots lie in medieval France. Once the mini convection ovens popularly known as air fryers became trendy in the 20-teens, though, people began adapting deep-fried recipes for making in this new appliance. As developer Katie Rosenhouse says of this appetizer, "I love an air fryer recipe that stands up to traditional fried versions, and this mozzarella stick recipe definitely delivers."

The ingredients in the breading — these being a blend of breadcrumbs, cornmeal and spices — are something she says make for "a flavorful, crispy exterior," with the cheese being triple-dipped to ensure that the coating clings on while the mozzarella sticks bake. As for the cheese itself, her choice is whole milk mozzarella as she feels this ingredient "offers that luscious, satisfying cheese pull." If it's more convenient, you can also use string cheese, although the results might not be quite so photogenic.

This recipe serves six, but you can always make an extra batch or two if you're planning to entertain more than half a dozen people. It's also just as easy to heat up a few mozzarella sticks at a time for a solo celebration.