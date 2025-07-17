Our Chicken-Fried Chicken Recipe Is Chock-Full Of Southern Goodness

Chicken-fried chicken is an interesting concept — it may have been adapted from the Texas specialty known as chicken-fried steak, which in turn seems as if it were meant to mimic fried chicken. As both dishes are similar yet ultimately different from one another, that makes chicken-fried chicken the culinary version of the telephone game. The results, however, are no joke, and recipe developer Patterson Watkins will attest to just how beautifully decadent her chicken-fried chicken and country gravy recipe turns out to be.

According to Watkins, her inspiration for this particular recipe comes from the fact that the Southern-style white gravy typically served with chicken-fried steak (and chicken) is made with the same oil used to cook the steak (or chicken). "That presented a light bulb moment for me," says Watkins. "Schmaltz (rendered chicken fat) for frying and for maximizing the overall chicken-flavor-ness." Her recipe is actually a chicken triple threat, since she also uses a favorite secret ingredient of hers: chicken bouillon powder. This makes for a dish she describes as "chicken fried chicken fried in chicken fat seasoned with chicken," and since that's a bit of a tongue-twister, we'll just call it delicious.