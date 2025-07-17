Our Chicken-Fried Chicken Recipe Is Chock-Full Of Southern Goodness
Chicken-fried chicken is an interesting concept — it may have been adapted from the Texas specialty known as chicken-fried steak, which in turn seems as if it were meant to mimic fried chicken. As both dishes are similar yet ultimately different from one another, that makes chicken-fried chicken the culinary version of the telephone game. The results, however, are no joke, and recipe developer Patterson Watkins will attest to just how beautifully decadent her chicken-fried chicken and country gravy recipe turns out to be.
According to Watkins, her inspiration for this particular recipe comes from the fact that the Southern-style white gravy typically served with chicken-fried steak (and chicken) is made with the same oil used to cook the steak (or chicken). "That presented a light bulb moment for me," says Watkins. "Schmaltz (rendered chicken fat) for frying and for maximizing the overall chicken-flavor-ness." Her recipe is actually a chicken triple threat, since she also uses a favorite secret ingredient of hers: chicken bouillon powder. This makes for a dish she describes as "chicken fried chicken fried in chicken fat seasoned with chicken," and since that's a bit of a tongue-twister, we'll just call it delicious.
Gather the ingredients for the chicken-fried chicken and country gravy
This dish starts with chicken breasts seasoned with chicken bouillon powder, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt. You'll also need flour, baking powder, baking soda, buttermilk, an egg, and schmaltz for cooking, plus some whole milk to make the gravy.
Step 1: Combine the seasonings
To make the seasoning blend, place bouillon powder, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt in a small bowl, stir to combine, and set aside.
Step 2: Put the chicken between two pieces of wax paper
Sandwich the chicken breasts in between sheets of wax paper or plastic wrap.
Step 3: Flatten the chicken
Pound the chicken using a meat mallet into thinner cutlets.
Step 4: Sprinkle the chicken with seasoning
Season the chicken cutlets with 2 teaspoons of the seasoning blend.
Step 5: Season the flour
Place flour, baking powder, baking soda, and 2 teaspoons of the seasoning blend into a shallow bowl. Whisk to combine.
Step 6: Season the buttermilk and egg
Place the buttermilk and egg in another shallow bowl, season with 2 teaspoons of the seasoning blend, and whisk to combine.
Step 7: Melt the schmaltz
Spoon schmaltz into a large skillet and melt over medium-high heat until the temperature reaches 325 F to 350 F.
Step 8: Dredge the chicken with flour
While the schmaltz is heating, coat the chicken in the seasoned flour, shaking off any excess.
Step 9: Dip the chicken in milk and egg
Next, dip the chicken into the buttermilk mixture, letting any excess drip off.
Step 10: Coat the chicken with flour again
Return the chicken to the flour and coat. Use your hands to press and adhere the flour to the cutlet.
Step 11: Fry the chicken
Working in batches, carefully place the chicken into the hot schmaltz, and fry for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until crisp and cooked through.
Step 12: Drain the chicken
Remove the fried cutlets from the skillet and set aside on a wire rack to rest and drain.
Step 13: Put some melted schmaltz in another pan
Carefully remove ¼ cup of the hot schmaltz from the skillet and transfer to a small saucepan.
Step 14: Stir in some flour
Add ⅓ cup of flour to the pan and whisk to combine the roux. Cook the roux over medium heat for 1 minute.
Step 15: Make the gravy
Add the milk and the remaining seasoning (about 1 teaspoon) to the saucepan and whisk to combine with the roux. Bring to a simmer and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the gravy has thickened.
Step 16: Pour the gravy over the chicken and serve
Divide the chicken between plates and top with gravy before serving.
Chicken-Fried Chicken And Country Gravy Recipe
This chicken-fried chicken recipe doesn't skimp on the decadence, and the creamy country gravy to top it all off proves it.
Ingredients
- For the seasoning blend
- 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon powder
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- For the chicken and gravy
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 2 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 ½ cup buttermilk
- 1 whole egg
- 8 ounces schmaltz
- 2 cups whole milk
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,240
|Total Fat
|70.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|302.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|68.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|11.4 g
|Sodium
|1,473.2 mg
|Protein
|77.4 g
What is schmaltz and why are we using it in this recipe?
Schmaltz, as noted above, is a term typically applied to chicken fat, although in the original Yiddish it simply means rendered fat. The reason why schmaltz plays such a large role in kosher cooking is that oil was not readily available in Eastern Europe back in the day, but lard (pig fat) was forbidden by Jewish dietary laws. Butter was also not allowed for cooking meat, since dairy and meat cannot be mixed according to kashrut.
The reason why schmaltz is called for in this recipe is that it amplifies the chicken's flavor. Schmaltz can be very economical if you save chicken fat leftover from cooking, but it can be pricey if you need to buy it in the store. "Schmaltz is not much different from shortening or lard, just made from rendered chicken fat, and (due to it's origins) is very chicken-tasting with a delicious buttery note," Watkins explains. As such, it works wonderfully in a chicken-fried chicken recipe, but Watkins does note that you can use lard, shortening, or high-heat oil instead.
Can I use something other than buttermilk?
Buttermilk is one of those ingredients that, outside of use for baking or making fried chicken, it's not something that gets a whole lot of use in the average kitchen. Unfortunately, grocery stores don't seem to have caught on to this, since fresh buttermilk seems to be sold primarily in half-gallon-sized jugs instead of smaller pint or quart containers. Powdered buttermilk is one solution to the problem, but you can also use other buttermilk substitutes such as one part sour cream or plain yogurt mixed with two parts of milk or water to the approximate consistency of whipping cream.
You can also make homemade buttermilk by combining just two ingredients: a cup of milk with either a tablespoon of lemon juice or vinegar or 1 ¾ teaspoon cream of tartar. Whole milk works best for this, since you want the liquid to have some viscosity to it as well as enough fat to help the chicken retain moisture. Buttermilk also has a certain amount of acidity, which not only adds flavor but helps tenderize the meat. This element is duplicated by adding an acidic ingredient to the milk.